Check out Tina Turner’s best fashion moments throughout her career





May 24, 2023 | 6:04 p.m. | Update 1 of

19 Tina Turner, one of music’s most glamorous and revolutionary divas, has died aged 83 after a long illness. Known for overcoming tremendous personal and professional difficulties, the “Proud Mary” singer has always shone and shimmered on stage, despite whatever might have happened in her private life. It was a partnership with legendary costume designer Bob Mackie that helped the star transition from her singing partnership with her abusive ex-husband Ike Turner to a solo career, with sexy looks on stage punctuating her pivotal new period. and catapult it to stratospheric success. Below, check out some of Turner’s most iconic fashion moments throughout her life. 2 of

19 Tina Turner began her career as a husband and wife R&B duo with Ike Turner. In 1964, she posed for this portrait in a sober green and gold outfit. Archive of Michael Ochs 3 of

19 Pictured here in 1966, Tina performed during a taping of the TV show ‘Ready Steady Go!’ wearing a houndstooth suit and sunglasses. red ferns 4 of

19 Her outfits weren’t always so buttoned up; in 1968, Turner wore this shimmering gold dress with a hip-high slit that would later become her signature style. Disney General Entertainment Contest 5 of

19 The Turners starred on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1970, with Tina wearing a gold fringed minidress. The Ikette dancers sported matching pink versions. Getty Images 6 of

19 In 1976, Tina left Ike, causing a major upheaval in her life and career. A few months after filing for divorce, she appeared on “The Sonny and Cher Show,” where she wore that sparkly silver dress and formed an important bond with Cher’s costume designer Bob Mackie. CBS via Getty Images 7 of

19 When Tina became a solo artist, she learned to fly on her own, both literally and figuratively. Her partnership with Mackie took her to new heights visually, with that famous winged look kicking off a beautiful partnership. Getty Images 8 of

19 Mackie once said that Turner would buy cheap evening dresses to save as much money as possible while she was going through a divorce, and the pair would simply cut out tons of fabric to show off her stunning figure in what became her signature looks. Archive of Michael Ochs 9 of

19 What’s love got to do with it? Turner donned this risque look for a 1977 performance in Las Vegas, wearing a sheer corset corset designed by Mackie with a heart on her crotch. Sygma via Getty Images ten of

19 It wasn’t all plunging tops and bare-legged skirts; In 1977, Tina wore a three-piece white suit and matching fedora. Getty Images 11 of

19 Possibly his most iconic look, 1978’s Mackie “flame dress” has been cemented in history as perfectly emblematic of Turner’s kinetic persona onstage. However, she wasn’t the first (nor the last) to wear the sparkly fringe dress. Cher sported an identical look when the two performed together and others, including RuPaul and Beyonc, wore recreations as a tribute to the superstar. red ferns 12 of

19 Her first solo album, 1985’s “Private Dancer,” marked a new chapter for Turner, with the glam diva rising to her title as queen of rock ‘n’ roll with a look that’s both casual and shaggy. Getty Images 13 of

19 Turner’s love of high slits and metallic mesh was ubiquitous during this era. Bill Marin 14 of

19 At her 50th birthday party, the superstar opted for a dramatic floral ball gown. Getty Images 15 of

19 And at 56, she proved she still had it, gracing the stage at Wembley Stadium in 1996 wearing a sexy Versace mini dress. WireImage 16 of

19 In 2000, she started incorporating more combinations into her look, including this totally transparent black number. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via 17 of

19 On her Twenty Four Seven Millennium Tour, she looked sexy and edgy in a latex corset and knee-length tights, with tons of chain belts for a rock ‘n’ roll look. photo by ulstein via Getty Images 18 of

19 She wore a silver version of the same style in 2008 while performing with Beyonc at the Grammys. Getty Images 19 of

19 Tina gave a surprise emotional speech after the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” in New York City in November 2019, wearing a beautiful brown sequin dress. WireImage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/slideshow/see-tina-turners-best-fashion-moments-throughout-her-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos