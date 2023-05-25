Scarlett Johansson Wears Visible Bra Dress at Cannes Film Festival





The Hollywood greats and good descended on Cannes this week for the annual, star-studded Film Festival and, understandably, they went all out with their lust on the red carpet. Our favorites so far? Ashley Graham channels her inner princess in a larger-than-life ruffled Dolce & Gabbana gown, Elle Fanning in an unusually daring Paco Rabanne gown (complete with fabulous pasties) and, of course, Natalie Portman’s impossibly chic vintage Dior look who was very* Black Swan. These are very difficult acts to follow, it must be said, but not for the eternally chic Scarlett Johansson. The actress brought her an A game by making a very rare red carpet appearance for the first time in month at the Festival, alongside her husband Colin Jost for the premiere of his next film, city ​​of asteroids. While many other stars dress up in their bare clothes (not that we’re complaining!), we knew we could count on Scarlett to bring a touch of grown-up glamor to the event. Even if, of course, even She couldn’t help but give a nod to the visible lingerie trend that’s been dominating lately. Getty Images Frankly, we’re obsessed with Scarlett’s look. Dressed by celebrity super-stylist Kate Young, she wears a bespoke Prada creation that pairs an elegant pink column dress with a contrasting white embroidered bra. Can we also take a moment to appreciate her *awesome* earring situation? Here’s a close-up that we recommend saving immediately to the Camera Roll: Getty Images It’s the perfect stylish twist on the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend that’s been worn by everyone from Irina Shayk to Ashley Graham lately, and spotted on countless catwalks too. In fact, the subtle look of the peekaboo bra proved *very* popular at Cannes this year. Earlier this week, Sydney Sweeney stunned in a similar, silky design by Miu Miu while model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the same event as Scarlett in a white Fendi dress that featured a contrasting embellished bra detail. Getty Images Getty Images If that’s not a sign that we should take our bras out of every outfit possible, then we don’t know what is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a43986805/scarlett-johansson-bra-dress-cannes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos