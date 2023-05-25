60 Years Of Bradford Kiwanis Kapers Suits, Accessories On Sale This Weekend | News

BRADFORD, Pennsylvania. Want some vintage 1980s MC Hammer style shiny silver pants? How about a pair of maracas? Seven duct tape creations of mining peaks for the dwarfs of Snow White?

Funnily enough, it’s all available in one place, the Kiwanis Warehouse, where 60 years of Kapers costumes, accessories and history will be available for sale at Bradford City Garage Sales this weekend. Kapers isn’t ending, assured Kiwanis President Dennis Stromberg, it’s just time to clean out the proverbial closet.

Although we are participating registered in the city-wide garage sale, we are also having a pre-sale day on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Jerry Harvey of the Kiwanis Club. Saturday sales hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The warehouse is located in the former Lloyd-Smith Company building on South Kendall Avenue at the intersection of East Main and South Kendall.

The selection is amazing.

There’s a lot of artifacts, a lot of memorabilia, Harvey said, adding a wide variety of stage props; small tables, school chairs, wooden benches, a selection of wood, a selection of hardware, clothing for men and women, a large vintage selection, collectibles, dresses, suits, hats and accessories for men and women.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kiwanians Harvey, Stromberg, Dean Bauer, Nancy Dryden and Faye Parisella were at the warehouse that houses 60 years of memories. Bradford Little Theater will get the first dibs, Dryden said.

There is plenty to go around.

There’s a place that has (holding his hands a few feet apart) so many white tuxedo jackets, Stromberg said.

Pointing to a plastic holdall, he said: These are just wigs.

This is different from your usual garage sale. You won’t find yourself a second slow cooker here. It’s where you’re going to find the things you never knew you needed, Dryden said.

The clothing room is filled from floor to ceiling with clothes racks, dresses, trousers, shirts, suits, jackets, and even an original Bradford SK Tate fur coat.

We found a lot of interesting things, treasures, she said. Who could buy it? It just has to be the right person.

In the back corner, a section is occupied by wedding dresses and evening dresses. A few yards away, a blue and white plaid dress by Dorothy Gale hangs on another rack. At the far end of the room is a wall filled with bags, most of which contain hats of various kinds.

Lots and lots of hats, every kind of hat you can imagine,” Dryden said, reaching out to pull one out. It was black, with ears on top. They were Siamese cats.

Harvey added: If you remember the Kapers, everyone wore a hat.

Dryden brought out 1950s dance costumes. If they’ve been here since the 50s, they’re sizes 3 or 4. Everyone was smaller back then.

She was holding a child’s nightgown. This is from Sound of Music Bedtime Party.

The Kiwanians sorted the clothes, but it’s not as easy as you might think.

You cannot sort some of them. These are one-off things, Stromberg said. Maybe some people who have been to Kapers would be interested in looking for something they had worn, or someone might want to see if they can find a parents costume from their time on stage.

There are a lot of memories, Stromberg said.

Feather bags and lace boas perhaps? seated next to the clothes racks. A 55 gallon drum contained walking sticks, swords and the mining picks of the Seven Dwarfs. Shelves held objects with peacock feathers, a hoop was placed on the side.

I found a whole bag of black suspenders,” Stromberg said with a laugh. A hat adorned with pheasant feathers caught the reporter’s eye. Stromberg modeled it, until it was time to take pictures.

I better take the hat off, he said.

Bauer said it was unnecessary: ​​Anything for a laugh, that’s what Kiwanis Kapers is.

And Bauer would certainly know that. He’s been in 45 or 46 shows. I’m a half-century Kiwanian, he said with a smile. I was a Kutie for probably 20 or 30 shows.

The Kiwanis Kuties were prominent men in the community who dressed in extravagant and feminine costumes for hilarious and memorable performances.

Dryden and Harvey explained that many costumes were donated, while still others were handmade.

What was more common was that things were changed, she said. I saw these white shirts (for men) and thought we would give them away. But we added ruffles to them.

Parisella sat quietly, sorting through piles of items. My husband and I were in a few shows, she said, when I was about 17. It brings back a lot of memories.

Judging by the laughter and upbeat conversation, those memories were just as positive as the Kiwanis Kapers are.

The Kapers will continue, with shows at the Saint-Bernard gymnasium/auditorium in a café-style setting. There will be tables of eight with light refreshments as local talent brings the locally written, direct, produced and performed comedy show to life. Shows are traditionally held in November.