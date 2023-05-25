Connect with us

Fashion

60 Years Of Bradford Kiwanis Kapers Suits, Accessories On Sale This Weekend | News

60 Years Of Bradford Kiwanis Kapers Suits, Accessories On Sale This Weekend | News

 


BRADFORD, Pennsylvania. Want some vintage 1980s MC Hammer style shiny silver pants? How about a pair of maracas? Seven duct tape creations of mining peaks for the dwarfs of Snow White?

Funnily enough, it’s all available in one place, the Kiwanis Warehouse, where 60 years of Kapers costumes, accessories and history will be available for sale at Bradford City Garage Sales this weekend. Kapers isn’t ending, assured Kiwanis President Dennis Stromberg, it’s just time to clean out the proverbial closet.

Although we are participating registered in the city-wide garage sale, we are also having a pre-sale day on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Jerry Harvey of the Kiwanis Club. Saturday sales hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The warehouse is located in the former Lloyd-Smith Company building on South Kendall Avenue at the intersection of East Main and South Kendall.

The selection is amazing.

There’s a lot of artifacts, a lot of memorabilia, Harvey said, adding a wide variety of stage props; small tables, school chairs, wooden benches, a selection of wood, a selection of hardware, clothing for men and women, a large vintage selection, collectibles, dresses, suits, hats and accessories for men and women.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kiwanians Harvey, Stromberg, Dean Bauer, Nancy Dryden and Faye Parisella were at the warehouse that houses 60 years of memories. Bradford Little Theater will get the first dibs, Dryden said.

There is plenty to go around.

There’s a place that has (holding his hands a few feet apart) so many white tuxedo jackets, Stromberg said.

Pointing to a plastic holdall, he said: These are just wigs.

This is different from your usual garage sale. You won’t find yourself a second slow cooker here. It’s where you’re going to find the things you never knew you needed, Dryden said.

The clothing room is filled from floor to ceiling with clothes racks, dresses, trousers, shirts, suits, jackets, and even an original Bradford SK Tate fur coat.

We found a lot of interesting things, treasures, she said. Who could buy it? It just has to be the right person.

In the back corner, a section is occupied by wedding dresses and evening dresses. A few yards away, a blue and white plaid dress by Dorothy Gale hangs on another rack. At the far end of the room is a wall filled with bags, most of which contain hats of various kinds.

Lots and lots of hats, every kind of hat you can imagine,” Dryden said, reaching out to pull one out. It was black, with ears on top. They were Siamese cats.

Harvey added: If you remember the Kapers, everyone wore a hat.

Dryden brought out 1950s dance costumes. If they’ve been here since the 50s, they’re sizes 3 or 4. Everyone was smaller back then.

She was holding a child’s nightgown. This is from Sound of Music Bedtime Party.

The Kiwanians sorted the clothes, but it’s not as easy as you might think.

You cannot sort some of them. These are one-off things, Stromberg said. Maybe some people who have been to Kapers would be interested in looking for something they had worn, or someone might want to see if they can find a parents costume from their time on stage.

There are a lot of memories, Stromberg said.

Feather bags and lace boas perhaps? seated next to the clothes racks. A 55 gallon drum contained walking sticks, swords and the mining picks of the Seven Dwarfs. Shelves held objects with peacock feathers, a hoop was placed on the side.

I found a whole bag of black suspenders,” Stromberg said with a laugh. A hat adorned with pheasant feathers caught the reporter’s eye. Stromberg modeled it, until it was time to take pictures.

I better take the hat off, he said.

Bauer said it was unnecessary: ​​Anything for a laugh, that’s what Kiwanis Kapers is.

And Bauer would certainly know that. He’s been in 45 or 46 shows. I’m a half-century Kiwanian, he said with a smile. I was a Kutie for probably 20 or 30 shows.

The Kiwanis Kuties were prominent men in the community who dressed in extravagant and feminine costumes for hilarious and memorable performances.

Dryden and Harvey explained that many costumes were donated, while still others were handmade.

What was more common was that things were changed, she said. I saw these white shirts (for men) and thought we would give them away. But we added ruffles to them.

Parisella sat quietly, sorting through piles of items. My husband and I were in a few shows, she said, when I was about 17. It brings back a lot of memories.

Judging by the laughter and upbeat conversation, those memories were just as positive as the Kiwanis Kapers are.

The Kapers will continue, with shows at the Saint-Bernard gymnasium/auditorium in a café-style setting. There will be tables of eight with light refreshments as local talent brings the locally written, direct, produced and performed comedy show to life. Shows are traditionally held in November.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/60-years-of-bradfords-kiwanis-kapers-costumes-props-for-sale-this-weekend/article_22b24d5c-fa92-11ed-a853-53d2e1127803.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: