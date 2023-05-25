Fashion entrepreneur Zina Khair talks about three decades of collecting Syrian art





Based in Dubai, Syrian art enthusiast and fashion entrepreneur Zina Khair has amassed a tremendous collection of artwork by the greatest living and deceased Syrian artists over nearly three decades. Here, Khair discusses the influence of his collecting parents; his taste for the imperfect portrait; his favorite artists; and his advice to budding collectors.

For Khair, collecting is love at first sight The French have the expression thunderbolt, which literally translates to lightning. It’s also another way of saying love at first sight, and it’s exactly how Khair describes his art collecting process. In 1994, she bought her first work of art in her native Damascus, a small figurative painting by the Syrian master Fateh Moudaress, who died in 1999. I bought it on my first salary, she told Artsy in her art-filled apartment with a remarkable view of downtown Dubai. I didn’t want to buy a handbag [or] a jewel, but a painting.

The artist whose work influenced her the most Khair is no stranger to art. His parents were avid art lovers; they befriended Moudaress and bought several of his Symbolist paintings. I grew up in a house full of art. I literally opened my eyes and all I could see was our walls full of Moudaress work, she recalls. He influenced my life the most. Thanks to him, we fell in love with painting. It is thanks to him that we have learned to appreciate and accept difference. In his paintings, women’s eyes and breasts are uneven. These were not the perfect characteristics.

Become a champion of Syrian art Khair had no intention of building an art collection, but becoming a collector came naturally over the years. Today, its collection includes many works created mainly by modern and contemporary Syrian artists. Presented as a mini-museum, the Khairs Apartment features emotionally charged paintings by Safwan Dahoul, Louay Kayali, Omar Malva Hamdi, Rima Salamoun, Mohannad Orabi, Fadi Yazigi, and Marwan Kassab-Bachi, among others. Works cover the walls of his house, including in the kitchen. Intriguing sculptures of insects and iguanas by Syrian sculptor Jamil Kasha are strewn across tables, and each piece has a story to tell: I love them too, she says. Each has a different soul and character. . . Each of them tells you something. Khair moved to Dubai in 2012 after the Syrian civil war (she left everything behind except photo albums and her art), and today has become something of a champion of Syrian art. She did not feel the need to look for talent abroad. I don’t know if it’s a patriotic thing, but I really believe in Syrian art and artists. I love what they do, no matter what they’ve been through. There is still so much creativity going on.

Khair is drawn to collecting works that show people’s imperfections The majority of Khairs’ collection is figurative work, but it is not of the classical genre. I am not attracted to beautiful faces, but to real faces, she explained. Perhaps it was because it was a kind of rebellion against the society imposing perfect standards of beauty in Middle Eastern societies: you had to be beautiful. . . There is a certain pressure on us girls growing up. One of the artists who created imperfect faces is Sabhan Adam, who she had initially never heard of. Adams’ portraits of creatures or monsters bring out a satirical and Orwellian feel. [Adam] told me they weren’t monsters,” Khair explained. They are beautiful creatures. Society sets the parameters of beauty, and so you think that they are monsters. The same goes for Marwan Kassab-Bachi, known for his psychological self-portraits that look like tattered landscapes. Zhair hopes to one day purchase a larger painting by the artist.

For Khair, a real connection with the work of art is paramount What excites Khair in the art world today is seeing young local artists being recognized by established auction houses and museums. When it comes to buying art, Khair believes it’s not always about the size of the artist’s name, but rather how their work makes you feel. I hope the art scene will return to that authentic connection that anyone can make with a work of art, regardless of the investment and value it will take in the future, she said. Invest in what you love, because that’s what you’ll live with.

The Artsy works featured in this article were selected by Zina Khair.

