Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson prove exposed bras are the latest fashion trend, but the internet is divided





It looks like a new fashion trend has been introduced at the Cannes Film Festival, worn by Sydney Sweeney, Scarlett Johansson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The iconic exposed bras of the early 2000s have made a comeback, but not everyone is entirely on board with a seemingly half-baked iteration of a once-loved trend. Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney stepped out in Cannes, France, wearing a silk slip dress layered over a powder blue Miu Miu bra, with cups and straps peering up at the bustier top. While waltzing through the lobby of the Hotel Martinez with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sweeney paired the show-bra look with white platform heels and tiny diamond hoop earrings. On the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of Wes Andersons city ​​of asteroids, actress Scarlett Johansson showed off her own take on the exposed bra trend with a pale pink personalized Prada number. The light pink column dress included a white spaghetti strap bra built into the bodice. Meanwhile, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has embraced the exposed bra trend in Fendi couture. Her thigh-high slit white dress was fitted with a shimmering bra insert. In fact, a large part of Fendi Spring 2023 Couture Collection was dominated by visible bras and negligee-inspired ensembles. Underwear as a fashion is nothing new. Pop icons of the early to mid-2000s, such as Amy Winehouse And Nicki Minaj, were rocking the visible bra trend before it was cool. In the 2004 comedy bad girls, Lindsay Lohans' character, Cady Heron, shamelessly wore a hot pink bra under her strapless satin dress as she made her way to the top of the high school food chain. Plus, who could forget the recent revival of the controversial whale tail trend? Some people online are praising the return of the beloved exposed bra, while others think these A-list celebrities aren't fully embracing the resurgence. In fact, I love this bra trend visible at Cannes! It's so cute to me and kinda pokes fun at a common faux pas that really shouldn't be an imo [in my opinion]one person said on Twitter, while another wrote: Whatever this exposed bra trend is, I don't like it, back to the drawing board. Someone else pointed out that wearing visible cups should be done right, as they showed footage of rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice perfecting the exposed bra trend. On the other hand, many people thought that a red carpet event like the Cannes Film Festival was not the appropriate occasion for an otherwise casual fashion trend. Rather than pairing bra straps with a maxi dress, it seems fashion lovers would rather celebrities stick to the basics. They try to make it chic and elegant when it has to be the exact opposite! a user claimed. With exposed bras poised to become one of the biggest fashion moments of the year, others are hoping the emerging trend will soon be done right, like one person, who wrote: Can Maybe the executions so far are bad and just haven't seen the vision yet. Underwear and bras aside, there were plenty of best-dressed moments at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Great Star Elle Fanning turned heads with her silver Paco Rabanne gown which was declared the party dress of the season and featured long sparkle-like sequins and two metal cut-out snowflakes that covered the actors chest . Jennifer Lawrence arrived on the red carpet on Sunday wearing a crimson Christian Dior couture dress with a corset bodice with a ruffled bust and matching red shawl. But it was her shoes that really stood out as the Oscar-winning actress opted for a casual pair of black flip-flops instead of heels. stranger things Star Maya Hawke wore a moss green Prada midi dress for the premiere of Asteroid City, while Natalie Portman donned a recreation of Christian Dior's iconic Junon dress, which was first designed in 1949.

