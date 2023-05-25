Visible bra dress trend at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival





Sydney Sweeney showcased one of the hottest fashion trends of the season at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Working with her stylist Molly Dickson, the “Euphoria” actress chose a long white Miu Miu brief for the first day of the scene, which was accompanied by an integrated blue satin bra, half visible under the lined balconette of the bustier top. The boudoir-inspired look appeals to lovers of underwear as well as outerwear, reminiscent of lingerie. Of course, Sweeney amped up the drama with chunky white platform sandals, but she also opted for dainty diamond-stacked rings and earrings to play up the demure side of the ensemble. This low-cut silhouette that’s an evolution of the double-layered, exposed-strap trend of the early 2000s isn’t going anywhere. Scarlett Johansson sported a similar design from Miu Miu’s sister brand Prada when she attended the premiere of ‘Asteroid City’ with husband Colin Jost, just two days after Sweeney’s debut. Her pink column dress featured a white beaded bralette insert, which was highlighted by her sprawling star-shaped earrings, shimmery eyeshadow and metallic manicure that all drew attention to the bra- sparkling throat. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley walked the same red carpet as Johansson in Fendi Couture, her thigh-high slit dress also outfitted with a woven sequin bra panel, sitting nicely on the ruched white fabric of her dress. The gold side hook at her waist, which was attached to her train, accentuated her bra, large diamond earrings and Aquazzura shoes to give her a complete look. Meanwhile, Ashley Graham and Cindy Bruna are two other Cannes guests who rocked the half-visible bra, with Graham opting for a voluminous gray-blue dress with puffy sleeves and a neckline that barely concealed the top of her insert black bra. It was a more subtle take on the trend, with the focal point obviously being the cascading layers of material, as well as its three-strand Chopard choker, but fitting nonetheless. Bruna’s own Vivienne Westwood polka-dot corset dress featured edgy detailing, appearing to fan out to reveal nude bra cups. Whichever trend you prefer, there are clearly plenty of iterations when it comes to celebrity dressing. Scroll down to see the Cannes instances we’ve collected so far.

