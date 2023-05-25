Pharrell’s beginnings with Louis Vuitton

Maternity is one of the most delicate moments in a woman’s life: her whole life is about to change, without having any certainty about what it will be.

Insecurities, fears, anxieties and the fear of not living up to expectations are just some of the emotions experienced by those who are about to give birth to a child, emotions that are often hidden by guilt. and the fear of straying from a dominant narrative of motherhood that paints it as a time of absolute happiness and joy.

Yet current affairs and current events tell us that this is not always true. More and more women who recognize themselves in the role of mother report states of depression, confusion, ambivalent and conflicting feelings about pregnancy and childbirth.

The day that celebrates Mothers’ Day it is very important to talk about it and to underline how, once again, photography is able to shine the spotlight on extremely important current topics.

Eyemama Project

Impossible not to mention “eyemamaproject”, the project of the namesake instagram account who during the pandemic opened the doors and welcomed the stories of mother photographers ready to bear witness with their works to the complexity of this stage of their lives: the concept of motherhood is explored in many ways, without ethnic, sexual or cultural barriers. Here they find voice mothers who have lost a child or adopted one or more, who are a single or divorced parent. We come across tired faces, messy houses, bloody breasts from breastfeeding or exhausted bodies, but also smiles, moments of tenderness, welcome and serenity. Because being a mother is exactly that at the same time.

“Eyemamaproject” is now a book, the result of an open call that received more than 2700 applications from all over the world.

As Karni Arieli, founder of the project, says This is a project to empower moms around the world, give visibility to mama artists and share their light and dark motherhood stories. In the book, we feature 200 photographers who identify as moms from around the world, sharing their personal truths about motherhood, home, and caregiving. We have a jury of amazing photo women from around the world, including Elinor Carucci Sarah Leen Aldeide Delgado Ana Casas Broda and many more. We’ll be launching the book in London and Bristol, during Mothers’ Month.

The book can be purchased in pre-order here.

Eyemama Project Eyemama Project

Eyemama Project Eyemama Project

In the same line, but with a strong interconnection between image and word, moves “Germoglio”, the unpublished work of Claire Cunzolo, an Italian photographer committed to social issues related to diversity. However, there is no trace of documentation in his works, but rather an evocative research, able to speak of the world without representing it with the common immediacy.

Her practice literally brings the viewer closer through shots of detail, in which the lights and shadows of often contentious social issues often emerge (formally and metaphorically). Chiara listens to the stories of those who experience diversity daily and suffer its consequences, elaborating their voices, their words and their emotions and translating them into images: thus, from an object of investigation, the one who tells becomes the subject of the image, protagonist of one, is no longer caged in its history, but shared and given to the world.

The theme of motherhood, dramatically in the spotlight in daily news, is questioned, stripped of the aura of happiness and socially imposed joy to show itself in all its fragility and banality: bodies alone, interlacing of skins and of microscopic and fragile bodies, frightened looks, scars and fatigue that told of a true love which, like all loves, is also suffering, sacrifice and courage. To accompany the images, the true, piquant, raw and unfiltered words spoken by mothers who live daily in the apparent and ambivalent state of grace of those who have given birth to a life and who are overwhelmed by it (“The first time that he turned around when he heard my voice and the grandparents say “when he hears you his eyes light up” I wondered how it was possible that he had become attached to me, the same one who addressed him 90% of offenses”).

Evocative images are put in dialogue with those of a Nature which, although generating life, often conceals pitfalls and obscure passages in which it is necessary to deepen to continue its way.

Claire Cunzolo Claire Cunzolo