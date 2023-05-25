Dua Lipa’s Versace collection, the fashion brand’s first celebrity collaboration! just abandoned

Versace has teamed up with Dua Lipa for its first haute couture line, which is also the first time the 45-year-old brand has ‘opened up its design process in this way’

Doua Lipa has “new rules” to follow now that she has entered the world of fashion design.

Tuesday evening, the Grammy winner unveiled its very first collaboration with a high fashion brand with the women’s collection La Vacanza by Versace. Additionally, according to a statement from the brand, “this collection marks the first time the iconic fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way.”

The design collaboration between the creative director of Versace Donatella Versace and Lipa, who had previously released collections with Pepe Jeans and Puma, made the “perfect duo,” as Donatella shared in a press release.

Lipa endorsed the iconic fashion designer’s statement in the cover story for The summer issue of DAZED who saw her model the new collection’s blue chainmail miniskirt, dazzling pink halter top and gold chain belt with Greco-Medusa logo saying it was “one of the very rare occasions I works with someone, and it’s really exactly how you envision it.”

The La Vacanza collection, which is Italian for the holidays and focused on beachwear-inspired designs, debuted in an immaculate and perfectly themed Greco-Roman ensemble with an all-white catwalk surrounding an opulent swimming pool, surrounded by green grass and overlooking a view of blue ocean waters.

Models including Amelia Gray Hamlin, iris law And Anok Yai modeled the colorful collection showcasing its pink barbiecorebutterfly-embellished polka dots, shimmering metals, disco-inspired silhouettes and psychedelic prints.

Highlights of the collection, which range from $110 to $24,350, include pink metallic butterfly cowboy boots, psychedelic floral bodycon dresses, a black dress, she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival with the new beau Romain Gavrasbustiers with pockets for breast covers and metallic platform mules.

In the release, Donatella says the inspiration for this collection was her love for summer and Lipa.

“I love summer, and for me, this collection celebrates the best of that time of year,” her statement said. “Gorgeous colours, fun prints and breezy silhouettes. It’s the perfect summer collection, from lounging by the pool in a fun printed bikini to dressing up for dancing on warm summer evenings. in the perfect evening dress. These clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun.”

And why were they so perfect? “Dua loves fashion, I love music, we’re the perfect duo! We had such a great time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation, and that’s exactly the spirit we want people feel when they wear our clothes.”

Lipa says that when designing, the two “bonded over our shared love of this time of year while creating this collection. Digging through the archives, we found we were drawn to a lot of the same references, which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process.”

Most of the collection comes from late Gianni Versace vault, taking inspiration from Versace’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection but with Lipa’s disco twist.

Lipa reminded DAZED that she would text her designs, which were “really s—“, to the designer for feedback, and Donatella would respond constructively to help Lipa’s ideas take off.

“On some dresses, I put a metal buckle, and [Donatella] was like, ‘Maybe we should make this curl pink to modernize it in a different way,'” Lipa recalled. “She wants you to feel amazing and she wants you to be heard.”

Lipa shared his gratitude for their collaboration on Instagram after the collection launch, writing a heartfelt message attached to photos and clips from the show.

“I feel overwhelmed with happiness and still enjoying last night! Creating this collection with my dear friend @donatella_versace has been the most incredible, insightful and inspiring process I have had the chance to experience. I would like to thank all @versace team for holding my hand through this!!”

The La Vacanza collection is available now on versace.com and in select stores around the world.

