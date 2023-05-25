I recently asked six-time PGA Tour winner and general catcher Max Homa who his worst-dressed colleague was.

“Adam Scott,” he said with a smile on his face. “He can’t be crazy. He’s the most beautiful, but he East tanning addict. It’s like an upgrade from the UPS ‘What can Brown do for you?’ What can tanning do for you? But he can’t be mad because we all know he makes it look good. He’s the only person who could do it.”

Scott, in 2004, wearing a fit that topped the 2023 tournament best-dressed list. Al Messerschmidt

I didn’t tell Scott, when I spoke to him a week later to talk about his new collection with Uniqlo, that Homa had said that. But I’ve been following the ongoing discussion about her adopting the toasted coconut cup. “It’s a staple,” he told me on Zoom from Dallas, where he was preparing for what turned out to be an impressive T-8 finish at the Byron Nelson Classic. “It’s incredibly practical and I’ve been wearing it casually for a few years.”

I knew Homa was joking the second the name “Adam” came out of his mouth, because for all intents and purposes Scott is arguably the best dressed professional golfer on the PGA Tour (and really always has been.) More early in his playing career, when colleagues began trading fashion for function in the form of stretchy polyester-blend polo shirts, Scott leaned into style as the only Burberry ambassador in professional golf whose i remember, sporting the iconic plaid on his polo placket.

The golf world has finally begun to catch up with Scott’s sensibilities. Luxury fashion and golf have something of a right away. But untapped is Uniqlo’s sweet spot that brought in a top designer to create an affordable collection with high fashion sensibilities at an affordable price and an easy-to-wear silhouette. It’s only fitting that the brand employs Lucas Ossendrijver, whose resume includes names like Lanvin and Theory, to team up with the world’s best-dressed golfer to dive into this sweet spot alongside a boom for the game as a whole.

The result, on sale June 12, is a veritable “walk the walk” of golf’s greatest marketing trope, namely that apparel in any given collection is designed for “on and off the course”. Because literally any item of clothing can be worn in both places, the phrase has become meaningless. The truth is, the best golf apparel in 2023 is inspired by a reversal of this routing. More regular styles you’re used to buying for a weekend function, especially in knits, pants, shorts and shoes, have a home on the golf course than they do probably have since the late 80s and early 90s.

Because Scott is a guy who has demonstrated his understanding of this, I asked him about the process of setting everything up with Ossendrijver, who told me himself via email: “I don’t have needed to convince Adam of anything, the collaboration was very easy, he knows what he likes and what he is comfortable in. And it helps that he looks good in a lot of things !”

Squire: From wearing Burberry to Uniqlo, I have the impression that you have always gone against the grain of what most of your colleagues were doing. Can you tell us a bit about how you dress for the game?

Adam Scott: I think that’s one of the unique things about golf: we don’t wear uniforms, really. So we have some flexibility and we can definitely express some of our personality through what we wear there. I’ve been playing for a long time and I entered the fashion industry quite by chance at the start of my career in Europe [with] Burberry. But the opportunity came up to work with Uniqlo and I was a bit older and a bit more aware of how my decisions can influence other things in the game. And I always felt like that golf was so categorized and strict in its rules and regulations and I always wanted to try and have a crossover.

Squire: What do you think most amateur golfers miss about Uniqlo?

Scott: You can’t find them in a Pro Shop, you can’t find them in a Dick Sporting Goods. They are their own thing. So maybe it’s an effort for someone, but I think something is missing. The most important thing to me is that I really feel like it’s affordable luxury. And that’s another thing that really appealed to me. It was a brand that I felt could watch people who watch me play golf and allow them to afford to buy what I wear.

Scott is wearing a short-sleeved version of the LifeWear polo shirt he debuted in the opening round of the PGA Championship last week. Uniqlo

Squire: So, and speaking specifically about this collection, can you tell me about some of your thoughts on the design of this and then talk a bit about your work with Lucas [Ossendrijver] above?

Scott: Obviously, I had seen where it came from and was delighted that Uniqlo put it to work with me. We chatted a bit, but I’m definitely not a designer, although I know what I like. He listened a lot which I like, but his concepts were really fun from the start. They were scaled down a bit for the final production, but I think we hit a really, really good point. I really enjoyed working with him and liked the direction he took.

“The striped golf shirt is kind of a golf cliche, and it’s something I really avoided.”

One thing for me is that the striped golf shirt is kind of a golfing cliché, and that’s something I really stayed away from, even though I was wearing a Burberry plaid back then . But the striped golf shirt is such a 90s and early 2000s thing that I looked up to and always steered clear of. But he managed to get a few scratches in this collection.

Squire: I saw that there were also pleated pants. Was it something that [Lucas] presented or is it something you asked for?

Scott: He presented this. I had owned pleated pants a few years ago, it’s only one pleat. And those are nice little design details and something different. It seems that, in golf certainly, and among my peers, we’ve really moved away from pleated pants. But I think it’s nice to see a little design change and it makes a big difference in the silhouette of the pants. It’s noticeable and that’s what we want to do. We want to look good and stand out a bit. And I think I can handle it.

Creases are back in golf, rejoice. Courtesy UNIQLO

Squire: Correct. What were some of the things You asked?

Scott: Performance is obviously one area, working with a designer who may not have made or designed clothing for high level sport, there can only be a small compromise in this area where you feel at home. comfortable. So materials were important to get on the same page early on.

Even down to the noise the noise it makes when you swing. The golf swing is quite a dynamic movement and there is a lot going on. And clothes can make noise and that can be off-putting. So there was a bit of outerwear that we worked on by changing the material to be a little quieter and a little more flexible in its movement and less constricting. So little things like that, but that’s the beauty of Uniqlo is that they have so many materials to choose from. We found a good middle ground and I don’t think we really compromised on design or performance.

Squire: I know how the sound of the ball hitting your clubface can come into play, but I never thought about clothing.

Scott: You don’t want the outerwear to squeak too much. But the trickiest thing is also planning for the weather. May in Rochester could be nice, it could be beautiful and you’re there in a polo shirt, or maybe you’re breaking out your winter woolens and then you have to have plans for the right kind of outerwear and backup. (Editor’s note, this was both)

Squire: I wanted to ask you about the color brown. I know you commented on last year’s brown sweater series, but I know there’s more to it. I want to go back to the beginning. I want to know what you like about tanning to start with.

Scott: Yeah, you can look back, definitely the major championship outfits I’ve won in the last few years, it’s really earthy tones. It’s a bit more low-key than the weekly stuff I wear. But I really feel like this khaki, this brown color has come back into fashion in recent years and it looks really sharp with black jeans or it looks really sharp with beige the whole monotonous look . It’s incredibly practical and I’ve been wearing it casually for a few years as it’s an essential.

Squire: It’s the new Navy, if you ask me.

Adam: Absolutely.

Squire: Well, we encourage you to continue.