Anurag Kashyap fixes Sunny Leone’s dress at the Cannes premiere of their film. Watch | Bollywood

Actress Sunny Leone looked stunning in her champagne dress with a high slit and a beautiful long train at the midnight screening of her film Kennedy during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. While Sunny looked graceful as always in her outfit, she needed the help of the film’s director Anurag Kashyap to give her best red carpet shots to the paparazzi. (Also read: The internet is loving the daring look of Sunny Leone’s satin dress for the Kennedy premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.) Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap were with Rahul Bhat at Kennedy’s Cannes Film Festival premiere.

A video from Kennedy’s premiere shows Sunny and Anurag walking the red carpet with Rahul Bhat. As they stopped to pose for the cameras, high winds made it difficult for Sunny to properly unroll the train of her dress. Anurag has helped her by trying to get her right on the red carpet, but she just doesn’t hold up. The two then gave up and Sunny let the fabric fly in the wind, which may have made for even better photos.

The film was presented in the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Cannes regular Anurag Kashyap wore a black bandhgala suit. Rahul Bhat donned a classic tuxedo.

Anurag Kashyap’s longtime friend and collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, Kennedy co-producer Kabir Ahuja and veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also attended the film’s premiere.

Sunny’s post from Cannes

Sunny took to her official Instagram account to thank the filmmaker for giving her “the proudest moment of my career so far.” “Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial,” she captioned one. series of photos taken on the red carpet. In another post, Leone said the Cannes premiere of “Kennedy” was “an incredible moment” for her and the entire team. “…and I couldn’t be more proud to represent Indian cinema,” she added.

About Kennedy

Helmed by Kashyap Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long believed to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system and seeking redemption.

Kennedy is one of only two Indian films this year to make it into the festival’s official selections this year.