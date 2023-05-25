Fashion
Roger Waters disguises himself as an SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh
Roger Waters dressed up as an SS officer and compared Anne Frank to Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a concert at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena last week.
an evening with roger waters in the mercedes-benz-arena. no counter-demonstrations, only isolated BDS supporters. inside above the system an announcement from mr waters: “the show will start in 10 minutes. and a court in Frankfurt ruled that I was not an anti-Semite”. the arena applauds. pic.twitter.com/TkVjtzDAhw
— Nicholas Potter (@n1ckism) May 17, 2023
At the start of the broadcast, an announcement was displayed on a screen reading “on a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an anti-Semite”, drawing applause from the crowd. “To be clear, I unreservedly condemn anti-Semitism,” the statement continued.
Waters, the former bassist and vocalist of Pink Floyd, has repeatedly come under fire for anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic statements and actions, with his former bandmates dismissing his actions. Waters also expressed support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
Shortly after the show started, a graphic displayed on a crucifix-shaped screen suspended above the stage showed bubbles reading “They must think we’re f*%$ing stupid!” and “Who do you mean by them?”
“Them up there in the penthouse, the f&%$ing oligarchy,” the Bubbles continued. “Ah, you mean the powers that be,” added another speech bubble as a man in a suit drank wine and riot police with shields with a symbol of crossed hammers flashed across the screen. ‘screen. Throughout the show, humanoid pigs and shady businessmen “pulling the strings” were displayed onscreen. Social media users and activists condemned the images as an “anti-Semitic dog whistle”.
The screen continued to display the names of Sophie Scholl, an anti-Nazi activist murdered by the Nazis; Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by Iran’s “morality police”; George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis; and Anne Frank, who was murdered by the Nazis in Bergen-Belsen, among others killed by various authorities and regimes over the past century.
Comparison between Abu Akleh and Anne Frank sparks widespread outrage
The list also included Abu Akleh, who was reportedly killed by Israeli soldiers in a shootout with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, and Rachel Corrie, who was run over by an IDF armored bulldozer in the southern Strip. Gaza in 2003. In both cases, the Palestinians claim Abu Akleh and Corrie were targeted directly by the IDF, while the IDF claims the deaths were an accident.
Abu Akleh’s name was inscribed just before Anne Frank, sparking outrage among Israeli and Jewish activists and officials around the world.
Hello everyone except Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4tcrV6f8mt
— Israel (@Israel) May 24, 2023
The @Israel Twitter account run by the Foreign Office slammed Waters on Wednesday, tweeting “Hello everyone except Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews Murdered in the Holocaust.”
After the list of names, an on-screen graphic read that “they” are so brutal “because they want to crush our resistance and continue to rule the world.”
After an intermission, Waters took the stage in an SS uniform as an inflatable pig with various words and symbols and glowing eyes floated above the crowd and banners in Third Reich style but with hammers crossed at the instead of a swastika hanging from the ceiling. Waters fired a fake machine gun at the audience.
Later in the performance, Waters displayed the words “F$% & the occupation” while singing “Lay Down Jerusalem (If I Had Been God)”.
Outside the arena, a Waters fan printed out an interview he gave to Der Spiegel and displayed it, according to Belltower News, a site that focuses on coverage of extreme extremism. right and hate crimes. A BDS rally also took place outside the arena.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned the performance on Wednesday, tweeting “Shame on the authorities in Frankfurt and Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena – a place from which Jews were deported by the Nazis – for providing the anti-Semitic #RogerWaters this venue for his carefree concert for the Jewish community.”
Waters has also performed in Munich and is expected to perform in Frankfurt, with Uwe Becker, anti-Semitism commissioner for the German state of Hesse, calling on local officials to at least prevent ‘the worst motives for anti-Semitic propaganda’ from taking hold. they cannot completely prevent the show, according to German media. Frankfurt had initially banned the concert altogether, but a local court ruled that the city must allow the performance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-744072
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Texas Tech beats West Virginia to close opening day of 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
- Roger Waters disguises himself as an SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh
- Hollywood designer-turned-Youngsville resident’s work to be showcased at WCHS | News, Sports, Jobs
- Cabinet Office accused of withholding Boris Johnson WhatsApps from Covid inquiry
- Who was Vaibhavi Upadhyaya? All About Late Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor
- Fanfare for Phantoms: City celebrates first hockey team league championship | News, sports, jobs
- Fashion Designers Wanted for Dress for Success Renos Inaugural Fashion Show Recycle the Runway
- Cost of living crisis: Inflation is barely falling as Brexit drives up food prices
- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the border between Colombia and Panama
- Rana Banerji: Is Imran Khan’s PTI party imploding?
- Why Australia welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi like a rock star
- President Jokowi hopes CEPA negotiations between Indonesia and EU will be completed soon