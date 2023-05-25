Roger Waters disguises himself as an SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Roger Waters dressed up as an SS officer and compared Anne Frank to Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during a concert at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena last week.

an evening with roger waters in the mercedes-benz-arena. no counter-demonstrations, only isolated BDS supporters. inside above the system an announcement from mr waters: “the show will start in 10 minutes. and a court in Frankfurt ruled that I was not an anti-Semite”. the arena applauds. pic.twitter.com/TkVjtzDAhw — Nicholas Potter (@n1ckism) May 17, 2023

At the start of the broadcast, an announcement was displayed on a screen reading “on a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an anti-Semite”, drawing applause from the crowd. “To be clear, I unreservedly condemn anti-Semitism,” the statement continued.

Waters, the former bassist and vocalist of Pink Floyd, has repeatedly come under fire for anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic statements and actions, with his former bandmates dismissing his actions. Waters also expressed support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after the show started, a graphic displayed on a crucifix-shaped screen suspended above the stage showed bubbles reading “They must think we’re f*%$ing stupid!” and “Who do you mean by them?”

“Them up there in the penthouse, the f&%$ing oligarchy,” the Bubbles continued. “Ah, you mean the powers that be,” added another speech bubble as a man in a suit drank wine and riot police with shields with a symbol of crossed hammers flashed across the screen. ‘screen. Throughout the show, humanoid pigs and shady businessmen “pulling the strings” were displayed onscreen. Social media users and activists condemned the images as an “anti-Semitic dog whistle”.

The screen continued to display the names of Sophie Scholl, an anti-Nazi activist murdered by the Nazis; Mahsa Amini, who was murdered by Iran’s “morality police”; George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis; and Anne Frank, who was murdered by the Nazis in Bergen-Belsen, among others killed by various authorities and regimes over the past century.

Comparison between Abu Akleh and Anne Frank sparks widespread outrage

The list also included Abu Akleh, who was reportedly killed by Israeli soldiers in a shootout with Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, and Rachel Corrie, who was run over by an IDF armored bulldozer in the southern Strip. Gaza in 2003. In both cases, the Palestinians claim Abu Akleh and Corrie were targeted directly by the IDF, while the IDF claims the deaths were an accident.

Abu Akleh’s name was inscribed just before Anne Frank, sparking outrage among Israeli and Jewish activists and officials around the world.

The @Israel Twitter account run by the Foreign Office slammed Waters on Wednesday, tweeting “Hello everyone except Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews Murdered in the Holocaust.”

After the list of names, an on-screen graphic read that “they” are so brutal “because they want to crush our resistance and continue to rule the world.”

After an intermission, Waters took the stage in an SS uniform as an inflatable pig with various words and symbols and glowing eyes floated above the crowd and banners in Third Reich style but with hammers crossed at the instead of a swastika hanging from the ceiling. Waters fired a fake machine gun at the audience.

Later in the performance, Waters displayed the words “F$% & the occupation” while singing “Lay Down Jerusalem (If I Had Been God)”.

Outside the arena, a Waters fan printed out an interview he gave to Der Spiegel and displayed it, according to Belltower News, a site that focuses on coverage of extreme extremism. right and hate crimes. A BDS rally also took place outside the arena.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center condemned the performance on Wednesday, tweeting “Shame on the authorities in Frankfurt and Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena – a place from which Jews were deported by the Nazis – for providing the anti-Semitic #RogerWaters this venue for his carefree concert for the Jewish community.”

Waters has also performed in Munich and is expected to perform in Frankfurt, with Uwe Becker, anti-Semitism commissioner for the German state of Hesse, calling on local officials to at least prevent ‘the worst motives for anti-Semitic propaganda’ from taking hold. they cannot completely prevent the show, according to German media. Frankfurt had initially banned the concert altogether, but a local court ruled that the city must allow the performance.