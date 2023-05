Heidi Klum grabs attention with transparent heels and a cut-out dress in Cannes – Footwear News

Heidi Klum attended the ‘La Passion De Dodin Bouffant’ red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France today. For the French film’s premiere, the model wore a bright yellow Zuhair Murad Spring 2023 couture dress in flowing shiny satin.

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant’ during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images The dress featured puffy sleeves, which Klum showed off, shiny silver crystal appliques on the shoulders, and dynamic cutouts that gave it a dramatic and certainly edgy effect. The garment also swept the ground and featured a side slit to climb over the legs.

Heidi Klum arrives for the screening of the film ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant’ during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage On the footwear front, Klum stepped out in clear pointed, open-toed mules that gave the “America has talent” judge the appearance of walking on air. The transparent pair consisted of thick transparent straps located above the accustomed to the track toes, situating the style in place. Thin but sturdy 3-4 inch stilettos finished the ensemble. Related

Zoom on Heidi Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage Klum’s recent line of shoes includes stylish sandals and boots from brands such as Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. On red carpets and other formal events, she has also been seen in bold pumps and mules by Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and other top brands. THE 2023 Cannes film festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international moviesesteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrate to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, the films of the official selection will compete in “In Competition”, “Un Certain Regard”, “Out of Competition”, “Middnight Screenings”, “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Projections categories”. Exemplary films such as “Parasite”, “Pulp Fiction”, “Blue Is THE Warmest Color”, and others have been recognized by the festival as Palme d’Or winners. PICTURES: Check out all the celebrity arrivals on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet. About the Author: Amina Ayoud is an associate digital editor for Footwear News, where she writes about everything from celebrity style to fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of fashion early on through a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her spare time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion enthusiast and thrifty.

