BuzzFeed Editor Shares Inside Story

In 2015, a BuzzFeed staffer posted a photo of a dress with the caption “What color is this dress?” and started a viral debate.

This marked the beginning of a decade in which Facebook would begin to realize its own power and try to control it.

The following is an excerpt from “Traffic: Genius, Rivalry, and Delusion in the Billion-Dollar Race to Go Viral” by Ben Smith.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



The day began with a nationwide frenzy around two lamas who escaped from a nursing home in Arizona and rampaged for nearly three hours through the streets of Sun City, Arizona, pursued by hapless humans and capturing the interest of millions of people.

Then, towards the end of the workday at the BuzzFeed offices above Home Depot, Cates Holderness received a message. “BuzzFeed, please help me,” he said.

Cates was one of BuzzFeed’s alumni, hired in 2011 when the company was attracting people who loved the internet and didn’t even really consider themselves working in media. Cates, in fact, worked at a boarding house and grooming kennel in North Carolina, reading Peggy and Matt on BuzzFeed and sharing the best of their work on her Facebook page.

That afternoon, a Scottish folk singer named Caitlin McNeill had messaged Cates via Tumblr, where she ran the BuzzFeed account, with her urgent request regarding a wedding she had performed at.

“I posted a picture of this dress,” she wrote of the crappy, poorly lit photo taken by a friend’s mom. “Some people see it blue and some people see it white, can you explain because we are going CRAZY.”

The dress that sparked a viral sensation.

Twitter





Cates looked at the photo, clearly of a blue and black dress, and thought the email was weird, inexplicable, but eventually asked the people sitting next to her what color they thought he was . One said “blue and black” and the other said “white and gold” and they started yelling at each other, each convinced the other was crazy. Soon she had 20 people standing behind her desk in disbelief debating this point.

So Cates posted the image to BuzzFeed under the caption “What colors is that dress?” and left work

When his train, the F, came out of the tunnel under the East River a few minutes later, his phone was flooded with alerts. She tried to open them, and it crashed. She restarted it and it crashed again.

She rushed to a friend’s house to figure out what was going on. I was reading a fairy tale to my young son when I realized what was happening. I put the book down to frantically assign more stories to capture what I knew was an overflowing flood of traffic from Cates’ message, which would go on to receive over 37 million views.

A reporter called McNeill in the middle of the night in Scotland, which led to “The dress is blue and black, said the girl who saw it in person”. Our science writer called scientists after bedtime to produce another article, “Why do people see different colors in that damn dress?”

What was happening, it turned out, was the latest, totally innocuous greatest moment in global internet culture.

The dress was divisive, in the purest sense, dividing (according to a BuzzFeed poll with nearly 4 million votes) two-thirds of people who saw white and gold from the third who saw blue and black. Facebook engineers had been perfecting its engagement metrics since the debate a year earlier over who was destined to move to Wyoming.

And the dress was universal, a form of media that didn’t even require literacy to land. It didn’t spread, like most memes, along a rising viral curve, passing from hand to hand. Instead, it spread algorithmically, when Facebook showed the dress to users whose friends hadn’t shared it yet, confidently predicting that they would find it equally attractive.

The book’s author, Ben Smith, was editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed from 2011 to 2020.

Traffic lights





Within hours, our traffic grew to 700,000 people simultaneously, seven times our usual peaks. This got our engineers scrambling to add servers to BuzzFeed’s back-end; it was a number that had not been reached before or since by a BuzzFeed publication on the web.

Hours after it was published, halfway around the world, Cates boss Scott Lamb was giving a morning speech at a press conference in Jakarta. All the questions he answered were about the dress.

The dress was an absolute triumph for BuzzFeed and for Jonah, the kind of social content he hoped to define us. I toasted a blushing Cates with champagne in the middle of the office. Jonas bragged about it to the advertisers.

What a score and also, what a beautiful thing. Maybe that’s what the world would look like in the future, with people from all nations and cultures all talking about the same fun thing at the same time, with Facebook and BuzzFeed uniting them.

“Traffic: genius, rivalry and illusion in the billion-dollar race to go viral” by Ben Smith.

Penguin Press, member of Penguin Random House LLC





Jonah learned he misunderstood Facebook’s point of view when Chris Cox introduced him to Adam Mosseri at a party on the sprawling rooftop garden of the building Frank Gehry had designed for Facebook in Menlo Park. Mosseri, a large and unusually open Facebook executive, was in charge of the News Feed. Its decisions could make or break publishers.

“How often do you think things should go viral like the dress?” Mosseri asked. Jonah was surprised by the question and the idea that the frequency of things going viral depended on Mosseri’s team.

The conversation made it clear to Jonah that Facebook was worried about something new: losing control. For them, the Robe hadn’t been some goofy triumph: it was some kind of insect, something that frightened them. The dress itself was harmless, but the next meme to take over the entire platform in minutes might not be, and this one had moved too fast for the Menlo Park team to control.

Many Facebook critics were thrilled to see the platform realize this realization: it marked the beginning of a decade in which Facebook would begin to realize its own power and try to control it, even if the the company’s efforts always seemed too limited. late.

Jonas saw it differently.

He always believed in the power of global conversation to bring out people’s best instincts to harmlessly joke, act charitable, and brag about it. The people who really saw the danger of going viral, he liked to remark, were the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, who had discovered that they could stop a social movement from starting without totally annihilating it simply by removing part of its contained, enough to prevent it from reaching escape velocity.

In Mosseri’s worried tone, Jonah detects the same threat of censorship. And he saw more clearly than most that the alternative to a wide-open viral Internet was not necessarily a return to the old placid media world. This would be an algorithm that would recommend content to individuals based on a narrower set of guidelines. Facebook’s solution wasn’t to ditch its algorithms, which could predict what you’d like and show it to you: it was to narrow the scope within which those algorithms operated.

Going forward, Facebook would do a better job of keeping people in their lanes and in their bubbles. We at BuzzFeed may have seen the dress as the start of a new kind of global culture, but in fact, nothing like it was ever allowed to happen again.

From TRAFFIC: Genius, rivalry and illusion in the billion-dollar race to go viral by Ben Smith. Copyright Ben Smith, 2023. Published by arrangement with Penguin Press, member of Penguin Random House LLC.nms