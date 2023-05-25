Onna House welcomes summer with beads, pills, protests and more news – SURFACE

DESIGN SEND Our daily view of the world through the prism of design. BY EDITORS May 25, 2023

Beads, pills and protests at Onna House. Photograph by Bastienne Schmidt

The Design Dispatch offers essential, expert-written news from the design world, curated by our dedicated team. Think of it as your cheat sheet for the day in the design delivered to your inbox before you’ve had your coffee.Subscribe now. Got something our readers need to see? Submit it here Onna House welcomes summer with beads, pills and protests Last spring, Lisa Perry opened East Hampton’s private sanctuary for women artists, showing works by a standout slate talents including Mitsuko Asakura, Anna Karlin, Mary Petite, Nina Cho, and Natalie Munk. On May 27, Onna House will open its second season with Pearls, Pills, and Protests, a group exhibition featuring artists Jerelyn Hanrahan, Kelly Tapa-Chuning, Lulu Varona, and Michele Pred. Following the cancellation by the Supreme Court of Roe vs. Wade and its implications for women’s health and safety, each artist finds a distinct way to reclaim archetypes of femininity, from the colossal sculpture of Hanrahans’ pearl necklace to the embroidery of Varonas, Preds Mifepristone and Misoprostol the sculpture and hand-felted truisms of Tapa-Chunings, which resonate with irony and absurdity. Jenna Adrian Diaz

The New National Gallery. Photograph by Simon Menges

Rumor has it that Saint Laurent’s next fashion show will take place at New National Gallery. According to sources, Saint Laurents to come men’s fashion show will take place at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin. While the French label has sent out a save-the-date for June 12, further details remain undisclosed. The modernist building, known for its glass-walled lobby and high ceilings, reopened in 2021 after a five-year renovation. It previously hosted fashion events for brands such as Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Joop and Perret Schaad. Adobe plans to integrate generative AI using text prompts into Photoshop this year. Adobe has announced that it will integrate Generative AI in Photoshop, making sure it won’t lead to job losses or an influx of fake content. The integration involves the use of Adobe Firefly, a generative AI product, which will act as a co-pilot to design rather than replacing humans. The new Generative Fill feature will allow Photoshop users to add, expand, or remove elements from images using text prompts. A release is planned for later this year. New York is moving towards establishing plans for permanent outdoor dining sheds. New York City is moving toward establishing permanent standards to eat on the sidewalk and on the roadway, while improving its open spaces. The proposed legislation aims to replace the temporary measures introduced during the pandemic with a permanent setup for sidewalk and pavement dining. The restaurants will be able to serve customers from 10 a.m. to midnight. The city has allocated $30 million to fund a public space equity program focused on underfunded sites across the city, while Open Streets will receive continued support in all five boroughs.



The Trevi Fountain dyed black by climate activists. Image courtesy Ultima Generazione

Climate activists are temporarily dyeing Rome’s Trevi Fountain black with diluted charcoal. On Sunday, eight activists from the Italian eco-activism group Ultima Generazione temporarily turned the water in Rome’s Trevi Fountain black using diluted charcoal. The protest lasted 15 minutes and although the activists were arrested, the fountain suffered no lasting damage. The protest was a response to recent flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region and aimed to draw attention to the need to tackle climate change to protect Italy’s cultural heritage. Virgin Orbit bankruptcy auctions off $36 million in assets as company folds. Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson’s satellite launch company, has announced its permanent closure following a $36.4 million asset sale. Rocket Lab USA Inc. has become the successful bidder for Virgin Orbits’ main manufacturing site, securing machinery and equipment used to manufacture LauncherOne rockets. The closure of Virgin Orbit, which previously ran into financial difficulties, will see most of its remaining employees laid off, while its aircraft assets will be sold to Stratolaunch for $17 million. Its launch site will be sold to Launcher Inc. Peloton is relaunching its workout app in an attempt to move away from bike sales. Peloton reorganizes its workout app introducing three tiers, including a free option and an upgraded tier priced at $24 per month. The company aims to rebrand itself as a fitness-for-everyone company rather than just a home bike company. The new Tiers offer different levels of access to classes in different fitness categories, and the app now offers a Gym feature allowing users to bring the app to their gym workouts. The move indicates that Pelotons is focused on expanding its services and reducing its reliance on hardware sales.

Image courtesy of Presentedby

Yayoi Kusama may be hugely popular, but does she have turn art into selfie? Savvy viewers may have spotted a Nike basketball in a 17th century painting.