Fashion
Tina Turner’s Best Fashion – Tina Turner’s Best Looks
The music world has lost a legend in the person of Tina Turner, who died today at the age of 83. But in addition to his brilliant contributions to rock & roll, Turner has also had an immeasurable influence on fashion. Known for her energetic and jerky dance moves, Turner often showcased her legs in ultra-miniskirts decorated with fringe and sparkles that dazzled her audience. But, according to Turner, she wore them for movement, not aesthetics.
“I’m the last person to ask me about my legs!” the icon said in his book, It’s my life. “When I was growing up, I always thought they were too long and skinny. I felt like an awkward pony, so I never wanted to show them off. When I wore short skirts on stage, it was for a practical reason, they gave me the freedom to move, and I really like to move.”
And she moved. Even as recently as the 2008 Grammy Awards, Turner gave Beyonc a run for her money in a skintight silver jumpsuit. Ahead, revisit some of Turner’s most iconic looks over the years.
performing on The Pearl Bailey Show1971
Performing in London, 1973
On The Dear Show with Cher and Kate Smith, 1975
In suits, 1977
Performing in London, 1979
At the 1985 Grammy Awards
Perform in Germany
With Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards
