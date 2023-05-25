Tina Turner’s Best Fashion – Tina Turner’s Best Looks





The music world has lost a legend in the person of Tina Turner, who died today at the age of 83. But in addition to his brilliant contributions to rock & roll, Turner has also had an immeasurable influence on fashion. Known for her energetic and jerky dance moves, Turner often showcased her legs in ultra-miniskirts decorated with fringe and sparkles that dazzled her audience. But, according to Turner, she wore them for movement, not aesthetics.

“I’m the last person to ask me about my legs!” the icon said in his book, It’s my life. “When I was growing up, I always thought they were too long and skinny. I felt like an awkward pony, so I never wanted to show them off. When I wore short skirts on stage, it was for a practical reason, they gave me the freedom to move, and I really like to move.”

And she moved. Even as recently as the 2008 Grammy Awards, Turner gave Beyonc a run for her money in a skintight silver jumpsuit. Ahead, revisit some of Turner’s most iconic looks over the years.



performing on The Pearl Bailey Show1971 Getty Images





Performing in London, 1973 Getty Images





On The Dear Show with Cher and Kate Smith, 1975 Getty Images





In suits, 1977 Getty Images





Performing in London, 1979 Getty Images





At the 1985 Grammy Awards Getty Images





Perform in Germany Getty Images





With Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards Getty Images





