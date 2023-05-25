Fashion
TikToker Recreates Dua Lipa’s Vintage Chanel Met Gala Dress For $200
- A TikToker who went viral for recreating Dua Lipa’s Met Gala dress spent just $200 to do so.
- Kiana Bonollo said she sourced fabric as a shower curtain to redo Chanel’s signature vintage dress.
- While the original dress would have taken months to make, Bonollo only spent 7 working days on it.
A TikToker who “gasped” when she saw Dua Lipa wearing a vintage Chanel dress to the 2023 Met Gala created an almost identical replica for just $200.
Kiana Bonollo, a 24-year-old content creator and model maker from North Carolina, told Insider that she, like many others, usually tuned in to see arrivals at the annual star-studded Met Gala in New York City. But unlike most people, Bonollo checks out the event to see if there’s a dress on the red carpet that she can challenge herself to recreate.
Previously, she posted a TikTok about how she recreated Gigi Hadid’s 2021 Met Gala look at a strapless white Prada dress that had a corset bodice and a layer of black fabric underneath. The clip has since amassed over 7.5 million views.
Although this year’s Met Gala brought out several suitors, from Anne Hathaway’s daring bead-laden Versace gown to Cardi B’s inky black Chenpeng Studio ballgown, Bonollo said she had immediately knew that Lipa was the one she had seen for the first time.
“I gasped when I saw it on screen because it was so beautiful,” Bonollo said. “It didn’t immediately make me realize it was a wedding dress, which maybe it should have been because it’s a big white dress.”
As Insider previously reported, Lipa wore a vintage Chanel wedding dress. She accented the dress with an over 100 carats Tiffany Necklace which she described as straight out of the vault. The dress was previously worn by model and Karl Lagerfeld muse Claudia Schiffer in 1992.
“I started researching to see it on the original model and I fell more and more in love with it the more angles I saw of it,” Bonollo added. “And it was so much my personal style where it’s simple, but it’s constructed in an interesting and beautiful way without being over the top.”
After making up her mind, Bonollo decided to make a series of TikTok videos taking her followers through the journey of recreating the dress.
In the final clip, uploaded Tuesday, Bonollo tries on the dress and even recreates the pop star’s barbed wire heart to go with it. It already has more than 172,000 views on Thursday.
Bonollo had his work cut out to recreate Dua Lipa’s dress
In the first video of the series, Bonollo heads to Joann’s fabric store to source materials such as white tweed and shower curtains to make the dress the music video has more than 6.1 million views on Thursday.
The fabric cost her around $200, and she also spent an additional $50 on the caged crinoline, which is used to add rigid structure to the skirt, she told Insider.
However, working with the fabric was actually one of the hardest parts of the project.
“Honestly, I hate working with tweed,” Bonollo said. “It comes undone very easily. You kind of have to sew all the edges together before you start working with it, so that doubles the sewing time.”
Another difficult aspect, which she documented in several TikToks, was wear the corset well. Bonollo said her problem stemmed from the fact that she had just purchased a new dress form mannequin, which had different proportions from her last.
“It was hard to fit it in,” she said. Sometimes the corset torso looked too short, but she over-corrected it and it looked way too long.
After some trial and error, however, Bonollo was able to recreate the structural corset of the Chanel dress at her waist with all the different boning channels and seams.
Additionally, Bonollo managed to complete the entire look in just seven working days, a fraction of what she estimates it took the Chanel team to create the original in the 1990s.
“I guess it took them weeks or months to do, at least weeks, probably months,” she said. “I know it’s usually a team of people working on big dresses like this.”
And while the content creator said she doesn’t have any big galas to wear the dress, Bonollo thinks she’ll make use of it in some way, like being able to reuse part of it. of the skirt for her own wedding. Bonollo said she plans to make her own wedding dress for the nuptials, which will take place in 2024.
“The chances of me getting dressed in Raleigh, NC are slim,” she joked. “But at least for that, I can definitely split it between a corset top and a skirt.”
