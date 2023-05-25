Losing Boston’s Famous Title: Devastating End to Harvard Men’s Ice Hockey Shootout, Heartbreak of the Year | Sports

It was a one shot difference.

In the highly anticipated annual duel of Boston’s top college hockey teams, the No. 9 Harvard Crimson fell to the No. 16 Northeastern Huskies in a shootout.

The heartbreak took place on the second Monday in February, at Boston’s iconic TD Garden, in the finals of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament, the 70th edition of the historic competition and the first time Harvard has faced Northeastern in the finals. The Crimsons had fought hard to earn their place in the championship, with freshman forward Marek Hejduk playing the first-round hero with two goals, including the overtime winner that gave Harvard the victory over the Bostons. College Eagles.

The title game, from which Harvard had not returned since last winning in 2017, was an uphill battle, in which former Harvard main goaltender Mitchell Gibson and Huskies Devon Levi played a part. crucial in the game. The two allowed just two goals in regulation and none in overtime, with Gibson registering 27 saves while Levi scored 32.

Levi was eager to see the Crimson again, with Harvard scoring eight goals against top-10 runners-up Hobey Baker in an 8-4 New Year’s Day win earlier in the season. They held a clinic against me, Levi said at the post-game press conference. I wanted revenge.

And revenge was exactly what Levi got the Huskies to serve. After former second-year forward Matthew Coronato passed him twice in the second period to give the Crimsons the lead, Levi stopped all 14 Crimsons shots on goal in the third period. Teammate Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored his second of the game to level the score five minutes into the third period, sending the game into overtime.

After an action-packed 3-on-3 overtime, the first of its kind in Beanpot Championship game history, the game went to a shootout. With the entire TD Garden on its feet and silenced with anticipation, Harvard’s own top 10 finalist Hobey Baker, former junior forward Sean Farrell, skated on Levi but was stopped by the Canadian, as was the first North East shooter Jack Hughes by Gibson. In the second round, Levi refused to allow Coronato to pass him a third time, stopping the Crimsons’ second attempt.

However, the Huskies scored a mark with captain Aidan McDonough getting a wrist from Gibson. With the game on the line, Harvard’s pick was junior forward Alex Laferriere, who like his teammates couldn’t get past Levi. The Beanpot Trophy went home with the Huskies for the eighth time in program history, and the Crimsons were sent with their tails down.

I think this is an amazing opportunity to [have] play[ed], in that environment, Harvard head coach Ted Donato 91 said at the time. For us, it’s definitely a learning experience. If we want to be successful at the end of the year, we are going to have to play in difficult environments and play in high stress situations.

I think we will see this as a real opportunity for growth, he said. However, for the remainder of the season, grief would become a recurring theme.

In the weeks following the Beanpot gaffe, the Crimson played some of their best hockey all season. The team rode a four-game winning streak to end the regular season, facing and eliminating four ECAC opponents: Union College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University, respectively. With the win over Union, he earned a bye to the first round of the CEAC tournament.

In the second round and quarterfinals of the contest, Harvard hosted the Princeton University Tigers and sent them back to New Jersey decisively, needing only the top two in the potential three-game series. With the series win, the Crimsons secured a semi-final berth in Lake Placid, and the team returned to the famous Herb Brooks Arena with high hopes of defending their ECAC title.

Facing rival No. 10/11 Cornell in the semi-finals, No. 6 Crimson was ready for a dogfight. Despite winning both regular season games against the Big Red, Harvard had already lost the 2022-23 Ivy League crown to Cornell, as it is awarded based on conference points.

The Crimson, a dominant force in the Ivy League, struggled to put their conference foes in the settlement, after beating Cornell, Princeton and Yale in overtime, as well as dropping out of a deciding game against Brown on January 21. At the end of the season, they were short of the Ivy title by just one point.

The game went scoreless through regulation, as Gibson came on again to tie Cornell goalkeeper Ian Shane save for save. Laferriere secured the Teams Championship berth with a quick goal in the first five minutes of overtime, capping a quick passing streak with freshman Joe Miller and senior captain and forward Baker Shore.

The Crimson faced the unranked Colgate Raiders in the final the following night. After upsetting the No. 2 and eventual 2022-23 NCAA champions Quinnipiac Bobcats the night before, the underdog Raiders came on in hopes of continuing their unexpected streak. Scoring in the first minute of the game to take a lead they refused to relinquish, Colgate continued to roll, beating Harvard 3-2 in the final score.

Unlike 2021-22, when his ECAC title triumph automatically secured his spot in the NCAA Tournament, Harvard’s regular-season success persuaded the selection committee to grant him a playoff berth. No. 7 Crimson faced No. 8 Ohio State in the first round in Bridgeport, CT., on Friday, March 24.

The game provided a crushing end to a season that had started with so much hope, as the Crimsons fell to the Buckeyes 8-1. At the end of the second period, it was 7-1. The typical Harvard explosive offense was completely silenced; his lockdown defense beat. Gibson was taken out for the start of the third for junior goaltender Derek Mullahy, although he returned to goal with five minutes remaining in the final minutes of his college career.

It was a career-ending loss and probably the worst I’ve suffered in my hockey career so far,” said former senior forward and captain John Farinacci. It’s not one I’m used to getting knocked down by so many goals, it’s a tough challenge that I can’t really put into words at the moment. I have to digest and move on.

After the end of the season, the Crimson saw five of its stars sign professional contracts. Farrell, after being named ECAC and Ivy League Player of the Year, signed and made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens. Frontline teammate Coronato did the same with the Calgary Flames, and Laferriere followed suit with the Los Angeles Kings. Upon signing, all three chose pro in their remaining college years, with Farrell and Laferriere being juniors and Coronato as sophomores.

Former ECAC senior captain and defensive back of the year Henry Thrun joined the San Jose Sharks for their final weeks of the season, while Gibson signed an amateur tryout deal with the Washington Capitals and joined their AHL team, the Hershey Bears. Farinacci was expected to sign with the Arizona Coyotes, the club that drafted him in 2019, but failed to reach a deal.

The graduates alongside Thrun, Gibson and Farinacci will be forward and captain Baker Shore, first pair defenseman Ryan Siedam, forwards Wyllum Deveaux and Austin Wong and defensemen Jace Foskey. After the loss, although neither was initially drafted by NHL organizations, Shore and Deveaux signed tryout deals in the minor leagues. Shore signed with the South Carolina Stingrays, an ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, while Deveaux signed a deal with the Wheeling Nailers, an ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

i think this [was] a truly special group. “I think coaches normally say that kind of stuff, but I think this group is probably as close as I’ve gotten as a coach for 19 years,” Donato said at the press conference. Ohio State postgame.

It was a really tight-knit group. We had a group of guys who felt it was a privilege to play for Harvard and treated [that] way, he continued. This season won’t be defined by that [NCAA first round loss]. It’s disappointing but these guys had a great year and certainly I’m proud of not only their performance but also the way they care about each other and the way they carry themselves – they were a amazing group to coach.

Overall, the Crimsons’ season has been filled with ups and downs, provided by a majority returning squad. Next year, less than 11 familiar faces and names on the roster, Harvard will be looking to have another surprisingly successful season like it did in 2021-22, filled with young players. Newly appointed captains, second-year defenseman Ian Moore and second-year forward Zakary Karpa, will look to set expectations in the locker room and excite their teammates for the potential success the 2023-24 season can bring.

