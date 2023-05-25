Azerbaijan Fashion Week presents a variety of stylish outfits [PHOTOS]





The fashion industry in Azerbaijan has grown steadily in recent years, with local and international brands flooding the fashion scene. Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become an important turning point for the country’s fashion industry. This annual event has played a key role in promoting the country’s fashion scene, paving the way for new designers, models and brands. From boho chic outfits to stunning dresses inspired by rug elements, Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023 showcased a variety of stylish outfits at the Stone Chronicle Museum. Fashion is not only high art, but also a profitable business – this is how the main theme of the 14th season was defined. The first day of fashion week featured fashion shows from local and international designers. Traditionally, each season begins with the presentation of clothing collections for little fashionistas. Fashion brands Kharibulbul (Azerbaijan), A.Sain and Turan Agency (Kazakhstan) amazed fashion lovers. Head of the National Clothing Center of Azerbaijan, fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova presented her fashion collection “Cizgi”. Her new collection included stylish outfits with national rug elements and timeless plaid and polka dot prints. The collection of French-Russian fashion designer Naz Maer was no less impressive. Without exaggeration, he can be called the godson of the inimitable Jean-Paul Gaultier, under whom Naz Maer worked for seven years, creating collections for his Fashion House. As part of Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023, Naz Maer presented stunning evening dresses, embroidered with sequins and stones, and decorated with feathers and fringes. The famous Kazakh designer Alexey Chzhen presented his new bohemian collection on the AFW catwalk. As the designer himself admitted, despite the fact that most of his collections are traditionally created in black, this season he felt an inner urge to turn to white. The collection has no deep philosophical significance; rather, the designer was attracted by the lightness of the texture of the fabrics. Black and white colors added a touch of elegance and beauty to the fashion collection. The Fashion School of Menzer Zakizade presented a collective exhibition of the first collections of three of their students – the IENA brand created by Ellada Mahmudova, the Sultan brand and the designer Turkay Mehbalizade. Kazakh designer Lariya Jakambayeva presented her free-cut collection, made in mustard-beige-brown tones. Unique headdresses of different shapes and textures, as well as opera gloves immediately caught the attention of the public. Kazakh designer Zherebtsov has captivated fashionistas with his African safari-inspired fashion collection. Her new collection, crafted from Italian linen, is designed for rest and relaxation. During the parade, the models performed an endless movement in a circle, immersing the guests of the parade in a unique atmosphere. The evening ended with an after-party at Zafferano Restaurant, where AFW guests enjoyed delicious food and wonderful music from DJ Edward Acid. Photo credits: Nadir Veliyev The media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

