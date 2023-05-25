/ Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone’s Sheer Bodycon Dress Exudes Glamour, Elegance and Sartorial Shine





Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Get ready to be mesmerized by Sunny Leone’s latest Cannes look! With a stunning sheer dress paired with a sleek blazer, her look is a sartorial masterpiece. …Learn more 1 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Sunny Leone made a dazzling debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, setting the internet abuzz with her captivating red carpet appearances. Her recent look in a stunning see-through dress, which she showed off on social media, once again wowed fans, reaffirming her status as the epitome of style and glamour. With an innate ability to kill any outfit, Sunny Leone has once again proven herself to be an unparalleled fashionista, effortlessly giving off diva vibes at every turn. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 2 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Delighted to delight her fans, the actress pleasantly surprised them by sharing a series of snaps on Instagram with the caption, “Love this day 3 press look for #kennedy @festivaldecannes.”(Instagram/@sunnyleone) 3 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST For her look, the actress donned a gorgeous dress from the shelves of fashion brand Julfermilano. The dress features a captivating halter design, sheer fabric, flattering bodycon fit, attached long sleeves and an alluring abstract print in shades of brown. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 4 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Adding an extra touch of style to her ensemble, the actress paired her dress with an oversized cream blazer from fashion brand The Frankie Shop. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 5 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Assisted by celebrity stylist Ilya Vanzato, Sunny opted for a chic and classy look, accessorizing with a pair of nude stilettos. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 6 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Assisted by makeup artist Tomas Moucka, Sunny adorned herself with nude eyeshadow, mascara coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, blush shade and red lips brilliant. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 7 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Sunny styled her hair with a center parting, allowing her hair to cascade freely. She elegantly pinned a section of her hair to the side, creating an effortlessly chic look. (Instagram/@sunnyleone) 8 / 8



Updated May 24, 2023 7:06 PM IST Sunny’s post garnered over a million likes and received many comments from her fans, who showered her with praise and compliments. (Instagram/@sunnyleone)

