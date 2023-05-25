A collection of British fabrics that looks straight out of Bridgerton





When Danish goldsmith Per Enevoldsen, co-founder of jewelry brand Pandora, and his friend Steen Bock first visited Porto, Portugal, they knew they would eventually return to build something there together. The idea crystallized when they returned in 2016 and discovered a pair of 16th-century buildings in the city’s Largo de So Domingos neighborhood. They would be available soon but needed work. Now they are an integral part of Largo, the couples’ inaugural hospitality project (opening this week) which combines an 18-room hotel spread across five heritage buildings with Porto’s first restaurant, Cozinha das Flores, and a bar, Flr, from Lisbon-born, London-based chef Nuno Mendes. Designed by Space Copenhagen with an emphasis on local materials and the work of regional artisans, including Pritzker Prize-winning architect lvaro Siza, who created a tiled mural for the restaurant, each space reinterprets the look and feel of space. a Portuguese house. Mendes, who will cook dishes such as a sweet shrimp and steamed egg cake with presunto balcho (ham in a spicy, vinegary sauce), had long dreamed of pursuing a project in his mother’s homeland. That, combined with the possibility of creating a street-facing restaurant with rooms above, was particularly exciting, he says. Hosting people for a night is fine, but if you have 24 hours with them, things become a lot more fun. The Largo opens on May 25, thelargo.com. Put that on Men’s fashion that showcases Indian art

India, now the most populous country in the world, has long been underrepresented on the international luxury menswear scene, although a trio of designers are looking to change that. Kartik Kumra was studying economics at the University of Pennsylvania when the pandemic started, forcing him to return to his hometown of Delhi. He was fascinated by Indian textile traditions for years and seized the opportunity to found his brand, Increase, whose name is the Sanskrit word for craftsman. Small producers supply brands with woven silk and voile fabrics, which are made on ancient hand looms, giving their camp shirts and patchwork trousers an artisanal quality. Harsh Agarwal started working on his brand, beyond, during a gap year from law school that turned out to be permanent. Based in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Agarwal visits the home of every textile artisan he works with, giving him the chance to build relationships with his suppliers. Sometimes they’ll even show her their personal treasures, like wedding quilts and embroidered kitchen towels, which could inspire new designs for the brand’s appliqué jackets and lace shorts. Rikki Kher ran a fashion sourcing business in New Delhi for many years and started making his own clothes with Indian fabrics, eventually founding his company, Afraidin 2013. He travels through the country’s various textile production centers, incorporating specialty khadi fabrics from Gujarat, Ikat dye from Andhra Pradesh into the brand’s designs, including hand-painted shirts and tailored trousers. striped silk drawstring, all made in-house at the Kardos workshop.

Brazilian artist Alexandre da Cunha has spent 25 years dividing his time between London and So Paulo, and the influence of both contexts is felt in Broken, a solo exhibition currently at Thomas Dane Gallery in the British capital. His mini-series Exile features five gouache-on-paper works that convey a sense of entrapment from a kinetic outer world. But, like the multimedia works that complete the exhibition, his penchant for cheerful Latin American colors pushes away dreary existentialism. Da Cunha also returns to his oft-visited world of found objects, with keys and coins encased in glass bottles and set on small concrete blocks, a nod to the brutalist buildings so prevalent in his country. of origin. At Thomas Dane, these works are in dialogue with those made later, from So Paulo, which include a makeshift window composed of shovel handles and vibrantly hued fabrics. The exhibition, it becomes clear, takes its title as a statement of potential. Broken is on view until July 15, thomasdanegallery.com. covet this A collection of British fabrics that brings 17th century maximalism to life

Curtain maker Gemma Moulton set up upholstery company East London Cloth in 2020 with a simple aim: to support the beleaguered textile industry, whose rich history in Britain is slowly fading. Its latest fabric offering, titled the Spitalfields Collection after the east London region that was once the heart of the silk weaving industry, does just that. Invited to explore and delve into the archives of a centuries-old Suffolk family mill famous for weaving silk for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation dress (and which was once based in Spitalfields, a few meters from the current East London Cloths studio), Moulton chose three designs and relaunched them for contemporary tastes. The resulting fabrics, a striped silk with a floral pattern and a floral trellis pattern, both dating from the 17th century, and a cotton stripe from the Regency period, all available in pastel colourways, will bring a touch of glamor to your home. yesteryear to an interior. I’m not talking about full-scale chintz, says Moulton. But I love the idea of ​​a gorgeous silk headboard or bed skirt. If that sounds too maximalist, you can take a cue from a Moultons customer who lives in Spitalfields and simply frame a small piece of fabric to hang on the wall. Starting at around $250 per yard, eastlondoncloth.co.uk. buy this A duo of Precious Objects architects

When Paris and Marrakech-based architect duo Karl Fournier and Olivier Marty design a home, they often create a fully-designed world filled with objects, furniture and surfaces that are crafted, whenever possible, from the hand. As Studio KO, they designed the famous Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech in 2017, with its patterned facade of handmade terracotta bricks, and a concrete bathhouse with bespoke stained glass windows for Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles in 2019. It’s often the little things that some people might miss, those final touches at the end that are the most important, says Fournier. Over the years, the duo have collected thousands of objects which they keep in multiple storage spaces, waiting for the right project. Earlier this month, together with artistic director Nathalie Guihaum, they decided to launch an online store, LOeil de KO (the KO Eye), where they could sell these objects as well as collaborations with their favorite artisans. Along with objects like a bear-shaped candleholder by British ceramicist Rosie McLachlan and stoneware chalices by Parisian Marie Lautrou, LOeil de KO will present a collection of ceramic tableware, a collaboration with Atelier Pierre Culot, based in Belgium. Fournier discovered the work of base when he bought teacups at auction a few years ago. We want to support and share the work of the artisans we love, says Fournier. Handmade work that confronts the growing standardization of the world. eyedeko.com.

Mahjong nights punctuated my early childhood, my memories of the game defined by its sensory aspects: the coolness of the pieces under my fingers, the cascading sound of players shuffling tiles (the Chinese call it the chirping of sparrows). Mahjong is as much about mood as it is about gameplay, as T’s recent story about an architectural firm’s mahjong club highlighted. It all starts with the look and feel of the mahjong game, and since I started playing again recently, I find myself lusting after some of them. There’s a lot of fun in using tiles that contain a bit of history, whether passed down from your family or online. pulpit And Etsy offer vintage sets dating back to the 1970s, distinguished by their aged patina and traditional artwork. For those who want a more contemporary touch, the Yellow Mountain Imports The Double Happiness set features green stripes, a clever deviation from the solid emerald that typically colors the back of the tiles. And for gamers attracted by minimal elegance, AerinThe slabs are made of white melamine and contained in a shagreen box. The act of playing mahjong, as well as the set itself, can be as luxurious or as pared down as the player wishes. From Ts Instagram Fierce competition and Lychee Martinis in an underground mahjong club

