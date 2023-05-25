Fashion
Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves In Sheer Black Dress At Aston Martin Party In Cannes
Ashley Graham shows off her curves in a shimmering black dress as she attends the Aston Martin DB12 launch party in Cannes
Ashley Graham showed off her sensational curves in a rushed black midi dress as she attended the Aston Martin DB12 launch party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes on Wednesday.
The model, 35, looked amazing in the number hugging the sparkling figure which boasted a high neckline with a purple flower.
She turned up the heat in a pair of daring black lace-up high heels as she posed on the black carpet at the star-studded event.
The Sports Illustrated star pulled her long brown tresses up into a neat bun, leaving her bangs loose to frame her face.
Ashley applied a glamorous makeup palette to accentuate her beauty, including a swipe of purple eyeshadow and pretty pink lipstick.
Jaw fall: Ashley Graham showed off her sensational curves in a rushed black midi dress as she attended the Aston Martin party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes on Wednesday
Glamour: The model, 35, looked amazing in the number hugging the shimmering figure which boasted a high neckline with a purple flower
It comes after Ashley attended the Chopard Art Gala on Tuesday during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.
The model dazzled in a shimmering silver dress as she posed for photos upon arriving at the chic, star-studded party.
Ashley’s maxi dress featured chunky straps adorned with short fringe and a tie waist connected with a pretty flower.
Keen to show that she represented the brand hosting the evening, Ashley made sure her jaw-dropping pink diamond earrings were on display.
She styled her brunette locks in wet-look mermaid waves and enhanced her natural beauty with stunning makeup.
In March, Ashley, who shares her young sons with husband Justin Ervin, revealed she was done having children.
She made the revelation on the podcast Drunk Milk as she talked about raising three children under the age of four.
Graham is mother to Isaac, three, and twins Roman and Malachi, born in January 2022.
“I don’t need to take a pill, thank God,” she said, before noting that her husband Justin had had a vasectomy.
Stunning: She turned up the heat in a pair of daring black lace-up high heels as she posed on the black carpet at the star-studded event
Amazing: The Sports Illustrated star pulled her long brown tresses up into a neat bun, leaving her bangs loose to frame her face
Wow! Earlier this week, Ashley attended the Chopard Art Gala on Tuesday during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France
Last month the beauty stripped down to her lingerie to Cover of Maxim’s May/June 2023.
Featuring Graham was a big change for the popular magazine, which often features scantily clad size two stars in their twenties.
Graham is one of the curvier mainstream models, but doesn’t like being labeled “plus size.”
Maxim appears to be changing formats to seek out a more inclusive audience. However, this isn’t her first Maxim cover: she held a sheet over her bare chest in 2016.
The cover girl was seen for the new issue in a nude bra and high-waisted undies that made the most of her famous curves.
It comes after news broke that the 35-year-old model is set to host new HGTV reality series Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge.
The four-part series — slated to premiere this summer — will follow eight teams of HGTV stars trying to transform a California home into a real-life version of the iconic dollhouse.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12122159/Ashley-Graham-showcases-curves-sheer-black-dress-Aston-Martin-party-Cannes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
