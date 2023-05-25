Oliver Smith Launches First Mens Jewelry at New Scottsdale Outpost – Robb Report





Oliver Smith has been making exceptional jewelry for over 40 years. What started as a small boutique on Balboa Island in Newport Beach flourished when founder Smith moved his namesake business to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1985. One of the brand’s latest expansions came in 2020 when it launched a second location in Aspen dedicated to vintage and pre-owner watches, marking a first for the retailer and the popular ski resort. Today, Oliver Smith is returning to his jewelry design roots by expanding his presence in Scottsdale with the opening of a second boutique and the launch of his first collection of men’s jewelry. The new 600 square foot location in the heart of Arizona’s upscale shopping district, Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Crystal Court, will build on the brand’s Colorado concept offering a curated selection of pre-owned timepieces alongside designer unique pieces of high-end jewelry from Oliver Smith. . Here, Oliver Smith expands his jewelry offering to include his first-ever menswear collection. “Men are increasingly comfortable wearing jewelry as a form of self-expression and are returning to classic styling not just for dress up but for everyday,” Smith says. “It’s time to design for the guy.” Oliver Smith men’s jewelry line Oliver Smith The all-new line for men will feature a limited selection of unique pieces in a mix of metal and stones, from stackable eternity bands to bracelets and necklaces, as well as more intricate creations like pins. Each piece is crafted from premium materials and fully embodies Oliver Smith’s signature style with a more masculine twist. “The collection is designed for men who want something that doesn’t scream, but whispers,” says Smith. “When men dress up, they want to wear pins now, which is exciting. Women haven’t worn pins in years. Guys put a pin in their lapel for a black tie event or accessorize a sports jacket – this is really new, so we will also be giving away pins. In addition to the launch of the all-new men’s collection, Scottsdale’s second outpost will feature creations from the Smith’s Cairn collection of one-of-a-kind diamond jewelry. Although initially limited to just 20 pieces, Smith will expand the line to include bracelets and a cross collection that feature a unique selection of stones gleaned from estate jewelry that he sources, collects and recycles. Smith will also use the new Arizona storefront to expand its Prism collection of bold designs drawn from a mix of colored sapphires to include new cluster rings and earrings. Oliver Smith men’s jewelry line Oliver Smith The new Oliver Smith Jeweler boutique will open in Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Crystal Court, located near fine dining restaurants such as Nobu, Francines and Ocean 44 with valet parking available right outside the store. For more information, please visit the Olivier Smith website.

