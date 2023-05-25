I’m obsessed with this floral midi dress on sale at Nordstrom Rack





You know how some people spend days before Memorial Day trying to find their song of the summer? Well, I do that with dresses. The thrill I get when I find a flowing summer dress that is so timeless, so darling, and so perfectly perfect that my heart catches in my throat is of another order. Like, the world seems brighter, and my little one-bedroom apartment suddenly becomes the garden where Mia had her foot kiss. The Diary of a Princess. More or less. This year I got this feeling from this summer floral midi dress while mindlessly scrolling for dress deals To Nordstrom Rack (which are so good right now). Honestly, this might be love at first sight. Don’t tell my fiance I said that. Currently on sale at Nordstrom Rack for just over $35, I already feel the Blu Pepper long dress with floral stripes and tied straps will make all my flirty summer dress dreams come true. You deserve to feel the same: Blu Pepper long dress with floral stripes and tied straps$36.97 (original $110.91) The refined cottagecore-y midi dress has so many stunning details without being overwhelming. There are the straps attached to a square neckline that matches the tiered trim, the universally flattering high waistline and the airy skirt. Then, of course, there’s the floral design because flowers for summer are never overstated. It’s definitely on trend for summer 2023, but it’ll also seriously stand the test of time. It’s also so easy to style. Well, the list is endless: White sneakers and a big bag for a run to the farmer’s market and long walks through town. Delicate jewelry, a matching bow and ridiculously fun wedge heels for a semi-formal summer wedding. A pair of slides or espadrilles with chic black sunglasses for brunch. Barefoot with my hair in a claw clip like an indoor dress for hot summer days when I want to feel pretty. A Loewe candle straw tote bag because a girl can dream. While I instantly loved the mint and blue combo, the dress also comes in a sunny yellow, which you can see below. Blu Pepper long dress with floral stripes and tied straps$36.97 (original $110.91) After clicking between the two colors for about an hour and sending links to each trusted group chat, I decided I had to have both. They are also two totally different vibrations. As an impulsive spender with a penchant for darling and whimsical summer dresses, I needed both vibes! I mean, buying two is still cheaper than the original price of $110.91. Absolutely wild. In the meantime, can you just buy yours so we can be twins all season? THANKS! If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now. More from In The Know: Hi, here’s where to buy the Dyson Airwrap online before it sells out again This ‘Miracle Balm’ helps me look awake and polished on no-makeup days The 17 Best Jelly Sandals That Will Heal Your Inner Child This Summer 7 Swimsuits Under $50 From Nordstrom Rack You’ll Be Happy To Wear On Vacation Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

