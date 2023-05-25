Fashion
Nearly 1,300 exhibitors will be at PV Paris in July!
Each new edition of Première Vision Paris gives its visitors the opportunity to discover and meet their future suppliers. From July 4 to 6 in Paris Nord Villepinte, nearly 1,300 exhibitors will be gathered in the 4 halls of the showdistributed in their respective universes: Fabrics, Smart creation, Leather, Accessories, Manufacturing, Drawings, Son And leather manufacturing.
In July, the show welcomes professionals in fabrics, leathers, threads, accessories and clothing from all over the world with 46 nationalities represented including 23% Italian exhibitors16% Turkish, 12% Chinese, 12% French, 5% Portuguese, 4% Spanish, 4% Korean, 3% Japanese, 2.5% Indian and 2.5% English.
Consult the complete list of exhibitors
See the show map
Fabrics |
Halls 5 & 6
Divided between Halls 5 and 6the world of fabric suppliers will welcome 628 exhibitors divided into 12 business areas:
Smart creation |
Hall 6 – PV hub
New! In July, the Smart Creation sector dedicated to eco-responsible and technological innovation will join the new PV Hub in the center of Hall 6 and close to the talks area.
Gathering 56 exhibitorsthe Smart Creation universe brings together Smart materials space dedicated to eco-designed materials and fibres, Smart services bringing together companies specializing in services and certifications, and Smart Technology highlighting technology with specialists in traceability, or digitization.
Consult the list of Smart Creation exhibitors
This new 100% leather hall will bring together a hundred exhibitors ; tanners offer leather for clothes and shoes, exotic leather and sheepskin, as well as a dozen textile suppliers for leather goods and footwear.
Consult the list of leather exhibitors
Accessories |
Room 4
This year, hall 4 will be entirely dedicated to accessories and components with 190 suppliers at your disposal for your needs for buttons, zips, trimmings, labels, rivets, narrow laces, decorative accessories
Manufacturing |
Room 6
Close to the textile space in Hall 6, the Manufacturing area brings together clothing manufacturers from more than 15 countries. In July, you can meet 175 garment makers for the realization of your future collections.
Drawings |
Room 5
Design space, located in Hall 5 at the origin of the new Inspiration forum, will once again bring together the best of textile design in July with nearly 100 design studios from 17 countries.
You will discover creations for Women’s, Men’s And for children fashion, knitwear, Athletics, lingerie and swimwear.
Consult the list of Designs exhibitors
Son |
Room 6
Natural, artificial or synthetic fibers, high performance yarns, recyclable materials 39 spinners and fiber producers will offer in Hall 6 products for all markets: warp and weft fabrics, jacquards, circular knits, shoes, technical uses
See the list of Yarns exhibitors
leather manufacturing |
Room 6
Dedicated to the production of leather clothing, leather goods and shoes, the Manufacturing Leather universe offers you the opportunity to meet about fifteen manufacturers in hall 6.
Consult the list of Leather Manufacturing exhibitors
|
