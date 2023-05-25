Fashion
Margot Robbie Wows in Hot Pink Dress Ahead of Barbie Movie Release
MARGOT Robbie is a real Barbie girl in a hot pink dress.
The Aussie actress brings the plastic Mattel doll to life in a new film, which premieres July 21.
Margot, 32, who also wore a pink dress and cowboy hat and shirt, for Vogue Magazine, said she worked hard to make sure the Barbie movie did the brand justice.
She said of Barbie: She’s sexualized. But she should never be sexy.
People can project sex on her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.
Margot stars alongside Ryan Gosling in the film after taking on the role of Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.
He said she helped him get into the role by leaving him gifts on set every day.
Ryan, 42, said: She left a pink gift with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while filming.
They were all beach bound. Like puka shells, or a sign saying Pray for surf.
Because Ken’s job is just the beach. I never really understood what that means.
“But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts she was giving.
|
