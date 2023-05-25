The best Memorial Day fashion sales to buy now





We were getting closer at the end of May, which means Memorial Day sales galore! It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to those spring and summer styles or all-season basics you’ve been coveting since February. At Ssense, on-trend pieces like Salomon sneakers and Jacquemus handbags are up to 50% off through Monday. Matches and Net-a-Porter are your destinations for sophisticated resort wear, with up to 50% off and 70% off, respectively. And for designers rarely on sale, Moda Operandi and Farfetch both have hard-to-find items on sale like Lora Piana t-shirts (40% off) and Sophie Buhai jewelry (30% off a chic choker tiger eye). Looking for a new pair of summer sneakers? Stadium Goods is offering 10% off classics from Vans, New Balance, Adidas and more. Here are some of our favorite pieces from each sale: sense Edgy fashion favorite Ssense is running a sale for up to 50% off throughout this Memorial Day. matches fashion Matches, known for its sophisticated selection, is offering 50% off selected pieces from the Spring/Summer season. Stadium goods On Memorial Day only, sneaker retailer Stadium Goods will be offering 10% off hard-to-find kicks from Nike, New Balance and more. Prices for some in-demand styles vary by size, so start browsing your favorites now. Net to wear Net-a-Porter is running sales of up to 70% on select styles, consider this your opportunity to build your Quiet Luxury wardrobe. Operating mode Moda Operandi is running a designer sale 50% off select styles through Memorial Day. It’s your one-stop-shop for beach looks, wedding guest sets and artful accessories. Nordström The Nordstroms sale will run through Memorial Day and is packed with classic designer pieces and fun summer looks for up to 50% off. wacky Farfetch is offering 50% off rarely discounted pieces, like classic Agolde jeans and luxe Loro Piana basics.

