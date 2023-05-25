The viral $9 TikTok dress your closet needs – Billboard

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok isn’t just a place for funny videos or to hear about the hottest trends – no, it’s also the place where you can really score some, Really good fashion finds and beauty tips. This essentially makes it a one stop destination for most of your entertainment and shopping needs.

Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

Recently, an Amazon dress went viral on TikTok, making it the must-have summer fashion piece. It’s not just trendy extremely affordable – like, under $10 cheap. Plus, it’s still in stock! For now, at least.

Whether you’re a fan of Taylor Swift’s popular floral dress or need a floral piece to go with your flower crown, this Amazon dress is ready to see you through summer — and beyond. .

For more product recommendations, check out our series of TikTok beauty alternatives, Amazon’s viral $13 jumpsuit, and the best bucket hats.

Amazon

KMBANGI – Long cut-out backless dress $9.38 $19.88 53% off

This maxi dress features a gorgeous cutout backless design that will show off your back while keeping you cool on hot days. It’s made of a soft polyester material for added comfort and even comes in 45 styles, colors and patterns to choose from.

Over a million people liked the user’s recent TikTok video @honeyiced.xoxo try on the dress. The user praises it so much that he even says, “Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, go buy this.” That’s not even including the hundreds of users praising the fit, material, and style.

Watch the dress video that blew up TikTok.