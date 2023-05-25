Women’s Clothing Brands Selling Men’s Clothing





Australian womenswear brands are adapting their pants to make room for men. Male models with Brooke Shields eyebrows and Kate Moss attitude infiltrated the runway at Albus Lumen, Anna Quan and Blanca during Australian Fashion Week this month, wearing crochet shirts, vests and trousers inflated, as designers tap into the growing men’s luxury market. Albus Lumen and Anna Quan launch into menswear during Australian Fashion Week. Credit: Getty Last year, the global menswear industry was estimated at $575 billion ($867 billion) and is expected to reach $1.495 billion by 2032, according to Market Research Future. The market is full of fashion brands, says Albus Lumen designer Marina Afonina. Men’s fashion is another way to express who you are and to differentiate yourself from the competition. You are bringing more people further into your world.

A neutral palette of white, cream and black basics in linen, merino wool, silk and crochet was Afoninas’ vision for what Australian men should wear. It’s him in my dreams, she said. Men are slowly becoming more fashion literate and have given up wearing jeans and a $20 t-shirt that looks bad after one wash. In Australia, we are getting closer to the European approach of buying a few cool investment pieces, like men in Milan and Paris, rather than a lot of junk. Bringing men into womenswear brands remains a challenge, even for the biggest players. British designer Stella McCartney launched a menswear range to great success in 2016 but was forced to shut it down in 2020. Even department store Witchery repeatedly tried to bridge the gender divide before closing her men’s brand in 2017. Menswear at Australian Fashion Week, Resort 2024: Anna Quan, Blanca, Albus Lumen Credit: Getty While committed to Albus Lumen menswear, which has grown steadily since its Resort 2019 collection, Afonina is cautiously flirting with growth. The menswear is stocked exclusively by British luxury online retailer MatchesFashion, with Australian customers able to place bespoke orders through the brand’s website.

