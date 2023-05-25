Luxury fashion’s fascination with Korean pop culture

As the world collectively returns to a new sense of post-pandemic normality, the fashion industry is finding its footing in Asian markets. In particular, many Western high fashion brands have found themselves infatuated with the ever-growing trends emerging from South Korean pop culture, with major luxury brands flocking to the country’s capital. With the growing interest in the market, one might wonder why luxury brands are so determined to have a presence in South Korea.

The global popularity of South Korea’s cultural exports in pop culture, entertainment, music and more has become a point of attraction for luxury brands. While it seems brands have embraced the country’s cultural phenomenon – better known as the Korean Wave or Hallyu in recent years – that’s nothing new. Post-pandemic, the fashion industry continues to ride the wave and that’s partly thanks to South Korea’s resuming economic success. Earlier this year, analysts presented data regarding the purchasing power of South Korean consumers. CNBC recently reported that total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans rose 24% to US$16.8 billion. As South Koreans are currently the world’s biggest spenders on luxury goods, it’s no surprise that brands want to capitalize on consumers in this market.

During the pandemic, the phenomenon that was Netflix squid game, saw a wave of global fans captivated by South Korean entertainment. From there, stars like Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon established themselves as ambassadors for two of Europe’s biggest luxury fashion houses, Gucci and Louis Vuitton , respectively. Their role as ambassadors indicates the global audience’s continued adoration of K-dramas, movies, and K-pop. Brands want to partner with the artists who have captured the imagination of all viewers, and their ever-growing fan base and reach; the world’s top high fashion brands are tapping into South Korean pop culture to stay relevant and expand their customer base.

Over the past couple of years, luxury brands have made it a point to hold big fashion shows in South Korea due to the growing wealth, as well as cultural influence, in the market. Recently, LV and Gucci have followed in the footsteps of Chanel’s Resort 2016 and Dior’s FW22, becoming part of a growing list of luxury brands to show in South Korea. With Chanel Resort 2016, the late Karl Lagerfeld was one of the first to recognize the nation’s distinctive elements, even referencing Korean tonal traditions for keeping hair hidden under large hats. Recent Louis Vuitton and Gucci shows have also paid homage to South Korean culture, incorporating references and nods to honor the country’s traditions, while spotlighting local talent in all aspects of production. Additionally, other luxury brands like Chanel, Valentino, and Bottega Veneta have taken the ambassador route, inviting members of the world’s biggest K-pop groups from BTS and BLACKPINK to be their key influencers.

While Western luxury fashion is undeniably affected by the Korean wave, the nation’s cultural influence extends beyond luxury. BTS’s Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are expanding their portfolio of ambassadors, both becoming the faces of non-luxury brands like Calvin Klein. Korean influences can be found in other industries such as beauty and even Hollywood entertainment. Along with beauty, Korean superstars like Lisa and Han Sohee have taken on ambassadors for brands at different levels, including MAC and Charlotte Tilbury, respectively. Just recently, Jennie was also cast in the highly anticipated A24 series The idol. The extent of Korean cultural influence undoubtedly goes well beyond fashion, establishing itself in all industries at all levels.

The growing reliance on Korean influencers playing a major role in shaping Western fashion, while expanding the reach of heritage brands, demonstrates that global success can only be driven by diversity. With the rise of Korean culture and the power of K-pop fans, the future of Hallyu is here to stay and should not be ignored. The current boom in the Korean economy further proves that the wave is not just a fad, but rather an important part of the industry’s evolution in the intertwining of Asian pop culture and Western luxury brands. .

More than ever, the obvious focus of luxury brands on the South Korean market demonstrates that fashion and the industries beyond are constantly an evolving amalgamation of social and cultural influences. As South Korea continues to grow in economic power, the country has managed to expand the boundaries of brands, breaking down the cultural barriers that now see heritage Western brands mingling with mainstream Korean culture. The convergence of dynamics continues to determine that fashion can synthesize very different worlds and that the industry is only going more and more global.

As the Korean Wave continues to impact much of the world, luxury brands will maintain their geographic pivot to Asia, recognizing that what was once considered a trend has now become a movement.