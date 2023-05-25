The best white sneakers for men 2023





The best white sneakers for men are timeless and versatile, making them a true staple in any shoe wardrobe. They look just as good with casual clothes as they do with more formal outfits. Whether you already own a few pairs of white trainers or haven’t yet pulled the trigger and invested in a quality pair, we’ve got some tips and top picks for you. The best white sneakers for men are equally comfortable and cool. ILLUSTRATION: FORBES / PHOTO: RETAILERS Historically, Keds was one of the first brands to release white sneakers in 1916, but it was really the Converse All Star that pushed the look to fashion ubiquity in the 1930s. classic and coveted options, from sports brands to luxury fashion brands, all at very different price points. Ahead, we spoke to menswear experts and researched the top-rated pairs that suit a variety of fashion needs and budget levels. Here, 9 of the best white sneakers for men, and if you want to keep your kicks clean, we’ve also rounded up the best sneaker cleaners. Nike Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Mens Sizes: 6-18 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Basketball shoe | Fit: Standard Introduced as Nike’s first basketball shoe with its Air technology in 1982, the chunky AirForce 1 changed sneaker history with its soft, springy cushioning. It remains a staple in any sneakerhead collection and is loved across generations for its striking lines, perforated toe box and understated style. Best of all, they’re incredibly comfortable. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Converse converse chuck taylor all star classic Sizes: 3-18 | Upper material: Canvas| Type: Casual | Fit: Narrow It really doesn’t get any more iconic American than Chucks. Stylish, hardwearing, inexpensive shoes have been around since the 1920s and haven’t changed much since. The rubber sole and toe cap help them stay clean and they go with literally everything. Adidas Adidas Originals Stan Smith for men Sizes: 4-13 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Tennis | Fit: Standard It has gone from being a simple tennis shoe in the 60s (made of leather rather than the commonly used canvas) to a style icon in its own right and continues to be a classic that can’t be wrong. Despite going out of production in 2011, it returned in 2014 and pretty much exploded, seen on everyone from Marc Jacobs to Barack Obama. For what? The minimal silhouette with perforations where the brand’s three stripes would match everything and the leather molds to the shape of your foot, once you break in these sneakers. Sizes: 7-14 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Basketball | Fit: Narrow In the 70s, Nike was testing prototype basketball shoes on the home team (the Portland Trail Blazers) and this one was one of them. While the design of this one has evolved, the name has stuck. It still has an old school look that feels timeless and has now become a lifestyle shoe that works with many outfits. reeboks Reebok Classic Leather Shoes White Sizes: 3.5-15 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Athletic | Fit: Standard Popularized in the 80s during the aerobics craze, classic leather migrated into casual wear due to its simplicity and became a ruthless competitor to Nike and Adidas. But aside from its retro appeal and pop culture ties, the shoe features some serious comfort-focused tech, like impact protection for stability and breathable vents. Mr Doorman Joint projects Original Achilles Sizes: 6-14 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Tennis | Fit: narrow The simple and elegant Napa leather tennis shoe is legendary but not cheap. Launched in 2004, the minimalist design is completely brand-free save for the gold numbering along the outer heel. Fans love that the sole is stitched to the upper, preventing toe holes. Considering what you’re paying for them, it helps that you can totally wear them with a costume. cole haan Men’s Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Trainers Sizes: 7-14 | Upper material: Leather | Type: Tennis | Fit: Standard and wide The tennis-inspired Cole Haans trainers are for the man who wants to dabble in the white trainer look for work, and not completely bend over with one of the usual suspects. These sneakers are minimal and unassuming, with decent cushioning that provides all-day support. New balance New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v13 Sizes: 5-13 | Upper material: Mesh | Type: Athletic | Fit: Wide Having wide feet often means you can’t always wear what your heart desires. But you can still feel like you’re part of the cool crowd, because New Balance basically sets the standard for dad sneakers; they are the OG. Not only will your feet have room to spread out, but the plush, supportive midsole means every step will be as comfortable as the next. Sizes: 7-12I Upper material: Leather | Type: Tennis | Fit: Narrow This is what you get when pedestrian brands don’t and you want people to know you can afford to drop over $500 on your kicks. Crafted in Italian calfskin with a metallic sheen and adorned with a Saint Laurent lettering sewn on the side, they are the opposite of understated luxury. The best of the rest Sizes: 7-14 | Upper material: Recycled polyester | Type: Athletic | Fit: Standard Lightweight and breathable, these Swiss shoes were developed by three runners who wanted to create something that felt like running on clouds. They achieved this through a cushioning system called CloudTec which absorbs shock and decreases tension. They are also very easy to put on and take off and thanks to their smart lacing, you just have to tighten them so you don’t have to tie them. Sizes: 7-14 | Upper material: Technical mesh | Type: sporty | Fit: Standard Hoka first found its fans among the elderly, injured and serious runners, but quickly found a following among hypebeasts who love the look of an ugly shoe. Its thick sole is said to resemble foam insulation and is meant to help the wearer navigate steep slopes. But beyond its rise among the cool kids, these breathable, lightweight shoes will keep you supported and comfortable all day long. all the birds Allbirds Tree Runners & Reviews, Men Sizes: 8-14 | Upper material: Eucalyptus fiber| Type: Casual | Fit: Standard With its responsibly sourced materials, even the laces are made from post-consumer recycled polyester, these are probably the most sustainable and socially responsible on the list. Lightweight, comfortable and easy to slip on and off, reviewers praise them for travel and their breathability keeps your feet cool all day. Sizes: 7-16 | Upper material: Yarn spun from plastic bottles | Type: Casual | Fit: Standard Blindingly white and sustainably made, these trainers feature a knit upper, which means there’s no breaking in. Meanwhile, a terry-lined tongue and padded ankle collar ensure major comfort whether you’re sockless or not. And it’s easy to preserve that white glow because they’re machine washable; just use cold water, gentle cycle and air dry. What to consider about white sneakers Sizes The two things that could cause size to vary are material and width, says Derek Lall, former Hudson’s Bay menswear buyer. If the shoe has stretch knit fabric, you should be able to get your usual size because the material will make the toe of the shoe a little more comfortable, he says. For harder material like leather, you may need to size up. Some brands are also narrow, so if you need a wider fit, opt for white sports trainers. Materials Leather will give you the best fit as it is breathable and will stretch and break with wear to conform to your foot better. With good care, it will often last for years, says Tricia Hall, a Toronto-based fashion stylist. Woven cotton and knit shoes can also be great for comfort and breathability, but may require more maintenance if you want to keep them clean. (Our guide to the best sneaker cleaners features some highly-rated options.) If you like the look of leather, there are also vegan options made with apple, cactus and pineapple, she notes. Lall prefers stretch mesh for walking and leather for a dressier look. Where you go Respect the occasion, says Andy Chitty, fashion executive director at Harry Rosen. Is it for the tennis court, everyday wear, or something you’re buying for your next trip where you might be doing a lot of walking? Based on this, choose accordingly. Take leather sneakers, he said. I suggest a minimalist white leather sneaker if you’re looking to pair them with a cotton or linen suit in the summer. It would be a more refined option than what a simple canvas sneaker or athletic trainer might be able to accomplish. Either way, one of each will serve you well. I wear athletic shoes when I run errands and in the evening I switch to my dressier leather trainers, says Lall. More stories to shop:

