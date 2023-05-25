Fashion
The best white sneakers for men 2023
The best white sneakers for men are timeless and versatile, making them a true staple in any shoe wardrobe. They look just as good with casual clothes as they do with more formal outfits. Whether you already own a few pairs of white trainers or haven’t yet pulled the trigger and invested in a quality pair, we’ve got some tips and top picks for you.
Historically, Keds was one of the first brands to release white sneakers in 1916, but it was really the Converse All Star that pushed the look to fashion ubiquity in the 1930s. classic and coveted options, from sports brands to luxury fashion brands, all at very different price points. Ahead, we spoke to menswear experts and researched the top-rated pairs that suit a variety of fashion needs and budget levels. Here, 9 of the best white sneakers for men, and if you want to keep your kicks clean, we’ve also rounded up the best sneaker cleaners.
The best of the rest
What to consider about white sneakers
Sizes
The two things that could cause size to vary are material and width, says Derek Lall, former Hudson’s Bay menswear buyer. If the shoe has stretch knit fabric, you should be able to get your usual size because the material will make the toe of the shoe a little more comfortable, he says. For harder material like leather, you may need to size up. Some brands are also narrow, so if you need a wider fit, opt for white sports trainers.
Materials
Leather will give you the best fit as it is breathable and will stretch and break with wear to conform to your foot better. With good care, it will often last for years, says Tricia Hall, a Toronto-based fashion stylist. Woven cotton and knit shoes can also be great for comfort and breathability, but may require more maintenance if you want to keep them clean. (Our guide to the best sneaker cleaners features some highly-rated options.) If you like the look of leather, there are also vegan options made with apple, cactus and pineapple, she notes. Lall prefers stretch mesh for walking and leather for a dressier look.
Where you go
Respect the occasion, says Andy Chitty, fashion executive director at Harry Rosen. Is it for the tennis court, everyday wear, or something you’re buying for your next trip where you might be doing a lot of walking? Based on this, choose accordingly. Take leather sneakers, he said. I suggest a minimalist white leather sneaker if you’re looking to pair them with a cotton or linen suit in the summer. It would be a more refined option than what a simple canvas sneaker or athletic trainer might be able to accomplish. Either way, one of each will serve you well. I wear athletic shoes when I run errands and in the evening I switch to my dressier leather trainers, says Lall.
