Ashish Vidyarthi marries fashion entrepreneur at 60; said ‘It’s an extraordinary feeling’





Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has been in popular movies like Soldier, Ziddi, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and also starred in web series like Pitchers S2, Rana Naidu, and Trial by Fire, recently got married at the fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. After the court wedding, the actor and his wife Rupali hosted an intimate reception to celebrate the special day.

A photo from the actor’s wedding has gone viral on the internet. In the photo, the bride and groom are dressed in the traditional way. While Vidyarthi wore white and gold mundu for the wedding, Rupali was seen in a traditional white Assamese saree with gold trim. Ashish Vidyarthi, who has also been in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, shared with Times of India what it feels like to find love again in life. He said: At this point in my life, getting married to Rupali is an amazing feeling. We had a court wedding in the morning, followed by a meeting in the evening. The actor was previously married to actor Rajoshi Barua, daughter of erstwhile actress Shakuntala Barua. Together they have a son. Ashish Vidyarthi has refused to divulge any details about his romance with Rupali Barua. However, Barua said: “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with. Ashish Vidyarthi is a national award winning actor who has worked steadily in several film industries since 1991. He won the national award for his role in the 1994 film Drohkaal. Some of his most notable Hindi films include 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

