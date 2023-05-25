The Nap Dress Hill House Home brand is launched in the UK





US brand Hill House Home, commonly referred to as Hill House and known for its nap dresses, has opened its first international warehouse with a UK online store as it aims to capitalize on the US clothing trend it has sparked outside of its home market. The label is best known for its Nap Dress Nap dresses are designed for day wear but have the look of a Victorian nightgown. In this respect, it shares some characteristics with the original look of the British brand Laura Ashley, such as floral prints, smocking, a loose silhouette (except around the bust) and a return to an ultra feminine style which is also very comfortable. . The brand’s original Ellie Nap dress remains a best seller and is available in a variety of colors and prints. But the company also offers alternatives to the traditionally feminine style with more than half of the 50-piece Summer 23 collection including items such as mini and tunic dresses, jersey dresses, co-ords and semi-sheer knits. Hill House was founded by Nell Diamond with the first nap dress launched in 2019. And while many of its products are very traditional in appearance, the company is far from that. Diamond has a huge following on Instagram with fans (known as Nap Dress Nation) tuning in to each carefully staged new dress drop and Diamonds’ live introduction of new pieces. Hill House is so much more than the original nap dress A Telegraph report said the brand has sold 600,000 of its signature dress this year in the US alone and it has also been seen on celebrities such as Emma Roberts, Mindy Kaling, Anya Taylor-Joy and the Princess Beatrice. Diamond told the newspaper that it had received many requests from British consumers to launch in Britain, given the high import duties to be paid on goods ordered directly from the United States. But she also said it was something she had wanted to do for a long time. Born in London (she is the daughter of former Barclays Bank boss Bob Diamond) and lived in the UK until she was 18 (she is now 34). And she clarifies that all her cultural references are British while her love of fashion and design was born in London. Prices on the UK website are around £145-185 for a dress, with more elaborate designs and higher materials reaching around £260, keeping the label in high-end but affordable territory.

