Review: All Man: The International Men’s History

Men’s fashion suffered from redundant silhouettes for most of the mid-twentieth century. Clothing brands have packaged masculinity with a single shot, dampening the self-expression of young men in America with gray suits and drab outfits. That is, until the late 70s, when Gene Burkard founded the avant-garde mail order catalog commonly referred to as Victorias Secret for men. And men’s international was exactly that. Its pages were filled with men dressed in sexy (often revealing) clothes. The catalog popularized the jock sock and marketed vibrant tailored shirts. More importantly, he reinvented the scope of masculinity in fashion and what it meant for men around the world. It also sold a fantasy to straight and gay men, allowing them to admire role models or aspire to be them. And Burkard understood that when he wrote: If it’s true that fashion reflects how we see ourselves, then we think you’ll see yourself reflected in these pages, in the 1978-79 Fall/Winter issue. All Man: The International Male History offers a touching retrospective of this almost forgotten landmark of menswear. In their first film together, directors Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed explore how the unlikely mail-order catalog changed menswear forever. Their documentary features an impressive cast of talking heads who reminisce about the momentous impact of the clothing catalog, including Burkard himself, whom they interviewed before his passing in 2020. The 83-minute documentary sets men’s internationals place in the cultural zeitgeist, focusing on the catalog to discuss American masculinity, discrimination in fashion, and ultimately, in the most poignant section of the films, the HIV/AIDS crisis. Unfortunately, the running time and format of the talking heads do not allow for in-depth or particularly impactful conversations on the topics. That said, All the men keeps its first promise by immortalizing a monument to men’s fashion that otherwise could unfortunately have been thrown in the trash with the end of mail order catalogs. 83 mins. Limited theatrical and VOD release

