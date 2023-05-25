Michelle Nguyen turns her passion for sustainable fashion into a thriving business

Michelle Nguyen has a passion for sustainable fashion, loving clothes since she was a child. A true self-proclaimed entrepreneur, she resells on-trend styles and rescues beautiful fabrics from landfills and thrift stores, transforming them into reinvented and unique looks. eBay gave her the opportunity to gain economic independence while doing what she loves at her own pace and on her terms.

Get to know Michelle below (also visit her eBay store here):

A passion for fashion from an early age

I was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States at a young age. As a child, I had no friends because we moved around a lot, but I knew how to sew. I bought clothes that I really wanted to wear, cheap or on sale, but that didn’t suit me. I would modify them to fit, with just a needle and thread.

I’ve always loved art and I’ve done a lot of different things like painting, printmaking, knitting, cross-stitching, all kinds of craft art. One summer I decided I was going to focus on one type of art and that was fashion. I made my first dress, then improved my skills with each new dress I made, introducing new techniques and designs.

I bought my first sewing machine and my laptop when I started college as an art student. I worked in the cinema for a few years and saved a few thousand dollars. Before that, I sewed and touched up everything by hand. So when I got the sewing machine and the laptop, I could start my hobby and do more complicated things.



From researching to sewing her own unique looks

When I started looking for clothes in thrift stores, I saw so many beautiful items, fabrics, printed patterns, silks and wools that people don’t pick up because they might have a small defect. I knew I could make something out of them, and saw their potential, so I started making designs out of old clothes and old fabrics. I would keep up to date with trends and sources for seasons and occasions to make sure I was choosing the clothes people are wearing this year.

I’m so inspired by the fabrics, patterns and prints I find at the thrift store. If it’s a flowy fabric, I visualize a nice flowy beach dress. So I really envision an end product when I see certain materials that are pre-loved.

Sustainable fashion, sustainable life

I love being an eBay seller because I know I’m selling things people want and protecting the environment at the same time. Instead of selling or producing or making new objects, I give them a second life.

Sustainability is a big part of my business and it’s very important to me personally because I consume fashion more than anything else in my life. I buy clothes and fabric, but I didn’t realize I was making a mess until I saw a documentary and learned how much we consume, how much we waste, and how much we produce. And it made me feel really guilty.

And now I source it from thrift stores, keep the fabric out of the landfill, and resell it. And sustainability kind of seeped into my personal life as well. I try to avoid plastic and single-use items. I started gardening and being greener and more environmentally conscious.



Find economic independence thanks to eBay

Before starting my resale business, I worked in higher education. I worked there for six years, and although I was able to save money, I never made enough money and I lived with my parents. Since selling on eBay, I have been able to move on my own and support myself. I can go on vacation without having to worry about money.

eBay has changed me in that I now see myself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur instead of an enthusiast. When I started I didn’t know what I was doing, but the success, consistency and stability of eBay really calmed me down.

Winning the eBay Up and Running Grant in 2022 kind of solidified that and made me feel like, okay, I’m a real businesswoman, I’m looking for resources, and I’m growing my business. I have much more confidence in my business and in myself as an individual. I can see a long term future in what I do.

eBay’s impact on his business, as a top seller

I started selling on eBay in 2020 when the pandemic hit and launched my business. Everyone said eBay was the place to sell on because it was the biggest recommerce marketplace with the most buyers.

In general, eBay is very user-friendly and convenient. I can list my items and people will find them. I can make sales passively. eBay is ideal for true reseller entrepreneurs.

Since receiving the Up & Running grant in 2022, my business is now getting more attention from shoppers and more recognition in general. And becoming one of eBay’s top sellers brought an audience to my shop.



Her top tips for new sellers

My best productivity hack is to wake up early. Getting up at 5 a.m. was a game-changer for me. I go to the gym and do a 20 minute meditation in the sauna. It helps me calm down and also defines my day. From there, I have the energy and the stability to do what I need to do.

One big tip I give people when they are new to eBay is to make sure your items can be found. Because you can have a product listed, but if people can’t find it, they can’t buy it. So make sure you have keywords and SEO and things like that squared for all your products.

I also recommend using the eBay tool for marketing, sales and promotion. You can run a sale whenever you want, people will watch the listing, and then you can automatically send offers to everyone who watches it. This is a real plus, because on otherplatforms, you have to go one by one, which is really a pain. eBay is therefore definitely very intuitive.



Live your passion

My favorite quote, and this is going to sound really cliché, is do what you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. It’s great to find success doing something I love. I don’t feel exhausted or tired, because I like it. Every day I can choose what I want to do like shopping or doing a photo shoot.

In my last job, I didn’t feel that way. Now I even look for additional opportunities like volunteering for the EARTHx conference or attending personal growth events because I can and want to improve my skills.

I like being able to grow the business in my own way and at my own pace, rather than being locked into a salary or a job.

