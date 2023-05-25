Fashion
Michelle Nguyen turns her passion for sustainable fashion into a thriving business
Michelle Nguyen has a passion for sustainable fashion, loving clothes since she was a child. A true self-proclaimed entrepreneur, she resells on-trend styles and rescues beautiful fabrics from landfills and thrift stores, transforming them into reinvented and unique looks. eBay gave her the opportunity to gain economic independence while doing what she loves at her own pace and on her terms.
Get to know Michelle below (also visit her eBay store here):
A passion for fashion from an early age
I was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States at a young age. As a child, I had no friends because we moved around a lot, but I knew how to sew. I bought clothes that I really wanted to wear, cheap or on sale, but that didn’t suit me. I would modify them to fit, with just a needle and thread.
I’ve always loved art and I’ve done a lot of different things like painting, printmaking, knitting, cross-stitching, all kinds of craft art. One summer I decided I was going to focus on one type of art and that was fashion. I made my first dress, then improved my skills with each new dress I made, introducing new techniques and designs.
I bought my first sewing machine and my laptop when I started college as an art student. I worked in the cinema for a few years and saved a few thousand dollars. Before that, I sewed and touched up everything by hand. So when I got the sewing machine and the laptop, I could start my hobby and do more complicated things.
From researching to sewing her own unique looks
When I started looking for clothes in thrift stores, I saw so many beautiful items, fabrics, printed patterns, silks and wools that people don’t pick up because they might have a small defect. I knew I could make something out of them, and saw their potential, so I started making designs out of old clothes and old fabrics. I would keep up to date with trends and sources for seasons and occasions to make sure I was choosing the clothes people are wearing this year.
I’m so inspired by the fabrics, patterns and prints I find at the thrift store. If it’s a flowy fabric, I visualize a nice flowy beach dress. So I really envision an end product when I see certain materials that are pre-loved.
Sustainable fashion, sustainable life
I love being an eBay seller because I know I’m selling things people want and protecting the environment at the same time. Instead of selling or producing or making new objects, I give them a second life.
Sustainability is a big part of my business and it’s very important to me personally because I consume fashion more than anything else in my life. I buy clothes and fabric, but I didn’t realize I was making a mess until I saw a documentary and learned how much we consume, how much we waste, and how much we produce. And it made me feel really guilty.
And now I source it from thrift stores, keep the fabric out of the landfill, and resell it. And sustainability kind of seeped into my personal life as well. I try to avoid plastic and single-use items. I started gardening and being greener and more environmentally conscious.
Find economic independence thanks to eBay
Before starting my resale business, I worked in higher education. I worked there for six years, and although I was able to save money, I never made enough money and I lived with my parents. Since selling on eBay, I have been able to move on my own and support myself. I can go on vacation without having to worry about money.
eBay has changed me in that I now see myself as a businesswoman and entrepreneur instead of an enthusiast. When I started I didn’t know what I was doing, but the success, consistency and stability of eBay really calmed me down.
Winning the eBay Up and Running Grant in 2022 kind of solidified that and made me feel like, okay, I’m a real businesswoman, I’m looking for resources, and I’m growing my business. I have much more confidence in my business and in myself as an individual. I can see a long term future in what I do.
eBay’s impact on his business, as a top seller
I started selling on eBay in 2020 when the pandemic hit and launched my business. Everyone said eBay was the place to sell on because it was the biggest recommerce marketplace with the most buyers.
In general, eBay is very user-friendly and convenient. I can list my items and people will find them. I can make sales passively. eBay is ideal for true reseller entrepreneurs.
Since receiving the Up & Running grant in 2022, my business is now getting more attention from shoppers and more recognition in general. And becoming one of eBay’s top sellers brought an audience to my shop.
Her top tips for new sellers
My best productivity hack is to wake up early. Getting up at 5 a.m. was a game-changer for me. I go to the gym and do a 20 minute meditation in the sauna. It helps me calm down and also defines my day. From there, I have the energy and the stability to do what I need to do.
One big tip I give people when they are new to eBay is to make sure your items can be found. Because you can have a product listed, but if people can’t find it, they can’t buy it. So make sure you have keywords and SEO and things like that squared for all your products.
I also recommend using the eBay tool for marketing, sales and promotion. You can run a sale whenever you want, people will watch the listing, and then you can automatically send offers to everyone who watches it. This is a real plus, because on otherplatforms, you have to go one by one, which is really a pain. eBay is therefore definitely very intuitive.
Live your passion
My favorite quote, and this is going to sound really cliché, is do what you love, you’ll never have to work a day in your life. It’s great to find success doing something I love. I don’t feel exhausted or tired, because I like it. Every day I can choose what I want to do like shopping or doing a photo shoot.
In my last job, I didn’t feel that way. Now I even look for additional opportunities like volunteering for the EARTHx conference or attending personal growth events because I can and want to improve my skills.
I like being able to grow the business in my own way and at my own pace, rather than being locked into a salary or a job.
Explore our seller community page on ebayinc.com to read more eBay business stories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/meet-a-seller-michelle-nguyen-turns-a-passion-for-sustainable-fashion-into-a-thriving-business/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sound the Alarm: Vulcain Joins Revolution & The Rake on Limited Edition ‘Style Moderne’ Cricket
- Michelle Nguyen turns her passion for sustainable fashion into a thriving business
- Stock market today: AI frenzy pulls Wall Street higher despite DC’s debt troubles
- Human-Centered Design Can Improve User Trust in Government
- New Lord Mayor appointed for Stoke-on-Trent
- GOP lawmaker calls out colleagues over abortion ban
- Mental Health Awareness Month: Staying Physically Active Can Improve Your Mental Health
- China won’t catch up with US economy as Xi Jinping’s obsession with security will sabotage growth, professor says
- Exclusive: Deal on lower US debt ceiling takes shape – sources
- EDITORIAL: Levitt AMP Utica Music Series Delivers World-Class Entertainment, Atmosphere
- Factory Images for Google Pixel Watch Devices | Google Play Services | Google for Developers
- Federal Immigration Agency Celebrates New South Portland Office, Naturalizes 23 New Citizens