Eva Longoria Flaunts in 6-Inch Louboutins and Cut-Out Dress at Cannes Party – Footwear News





Eva Longoria made a sparkling appearance at the Knights of Eternal Charity’s 33rd anniversary party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night. Stepping out for the chic occasion, the former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star slipped into a silver fringed halter dress featuring a plunging neckline with cutout detailing to the sides and crystal embroidery throughout.

Eva Longoria attends the 33rd anniversary of the Knights of Eternal Charity during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Getty The cross-neck column dress, a couture look courtesy of Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, also sported eye-catching fringe. Longoria, who worked with celebrity stylist Maeve Riley on the dazzling look, accessorized a selection of flashy Chopard jewelry for the formal event in the South of France. Related

Eva Longoria poses with Andy Garcia at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday in Cannes, France on May 24, 2023. CREDIT: Getty To top it all off, the 48-year-old actress wore a pair of shimmering silver Christian Louboutin wedge heels. The style featured a 5.9 inch stiletto heel and a classic open toe silhouette. To help stabilize the foot, the shoe has been completed with a thin buckle ankle strap.

Close up of Eva Longoria’s sparkling platform pumps. CREDIT: Getty Ahead of the event, Longoria took to Instagram to give her legion of followers a sneak peek at her striking look. In a post from last night, she can be seen posing from what appears to be the balcony of her hotel room with the Mediterranean Sea in the background. When Longoria dresses, she tends to look for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and close friend Victoria Beckham. She gravitates to form-fitting PVC mules, pointed stilettos and strappy styles. Most recently, she chose Aquazzura’s Flow Plateau platform sandals featuring a towering 5-inch heel for Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party. PHOTOS: Scroll through the gallery to see some of Eva Longoria’s best fashion moments to date.

