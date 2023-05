The Men’s Sheds series shows the value of male companionship

When Aodh Mac Fhloinn’s youngest daughter was born with Down syndrome, she was shown how to tube feed her. I was raised on a farm. We had young lambs at home and I used to put tubes in the lambs and feed them, so it wasn’t hard to do, he explains.

Both sweet and sad, it’s one of the most poignant moments in the opening episode of the TG4 Mens Sheds series, which covers a year in the life of 10 sheds across Ireland.

Aodh, based in Donegal, describes leaving work after Eibhlns ​​was born to care for her, now 17, she also has autism and is very dependent. Somehow, Rosses Mens Shed in nearby Mn Na Manrach appeared on Aodh’s radar, but shyness, coupled with thinking he was too young and had no nothing to do, prevented him from joining. Then they sent me word to come and help run the place. It encouraged me. So I went and never looked back. When he’s in the shed, he doesn’t think about the time or what’s going on at home, it’s about me. Some of the attendees at the Corr na Mna men’s shed. Aodh’s absolute love and pride for his daughter shines through, along with his need for personal space and time. By including his story, and that of men like Ballybrack Men’s Shed member Brian Connolly, who wouldn’t be here today without the shed, the documentary highlights a key lesson of the Mens Shed movement: that certain clichés about men just aren’t true, like that men don’t talk. We also see other upset clichés: the idea that men don’t take care of their health. At the Cahersiveen Men’s Hangar, members aged 70 to 85 train: lifting weights, doing push-ups and squats. We meet twice a week to play sports for an hour, explains Frank Laoire. Another myth busted is that men do not contribute quite to the same degree to the social fabric as women. At the Galway-based Corr Na Mna men’s shed, members are setting up a public garden, creating a polytunnel. Sen Breathnach says local teachers are delighted that it gives them the opportunity to show children how to grow vegetables. Members of An Cheathr Rua mens shed. The Daingean Men’s Shed looks after a local famine cemetery, where up to 10,000 people are believed to be buried. Burials continued here well into the 1980s, including unbaptized children who died in hospital. My own brother is here. I never knew he existed until my father on his deathbed told me he died the day he was born, says Mchel Conchir. They are men who go to the heart of things. The four-part series is a moving portrait of what the Mens Shed movement creates: the camaraderie, connection and compassion between men, side by side as they work and socialize together. Mens Sheds, Thursdays, 8 p.m. on TG4 and TG4 Player

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/artsandculture/arid-41147692.html

