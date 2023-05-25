Fashion
Say goodbye to Naomi Pierce, Queen of Estates Fashion
For a show dominated by boardroom-appropriate suits and unbranded baseball caps, it’s a bit surprising that fashion onSuccession has become the talk of the water cooler, generating memes about ridiculously bulky bags and sparking interest in so-called understated luxury and stealthy wealth. The dizzying fan club that has formed around the clothes of the shows testifies to the work of the costume designerMichelle Matland, who, for four seasons, skillfully altered the outfits of the Roy family and their associates to reflect the ups and downs of their power games. As the series draws to a close, it’s time to celebrateSuccessionMedia’s best-dressed scion: Naomi Pierce, whose monochromatic wardrobe was a gift to mood boards around the world.
Since the introduction of Naomis in season two, Matland and the actorAnnabelle Dexter Jones have honed the semi-reformed party girl look, refining it as she grows into herself. Matland sees Naomi as a classic it girl, the special type of person who can put a boa on a bikini, walk into a party and all of a sudden it’s the Met Gala. Naomi never wears this exact look, but with a taste for inventive, tomboyish evening wear, she’s certainly unlike anyone else in the Waystar Royco universe.
With the series finale airing on HBO on Sunday, May 28, Matland and Dexter-Jones closed Naomis’ run onSuccession in great style. Season four opens with the Roy siblings visiting the Pierce family’s airy estate in California, hoping to convince Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones) to sell Pierce Global Media to them instead of their father. Naomi serves as a setter and keeper for her cousin Nan has a headache and can’t see the Roys, Nan suddenly feels better while simultaneously serving laid-back Polish. For the occasion, she is dressed in floaty white Proenza Schouler pants, a black half-tucked-in sleeveless Proenza Schouler shirt, black Tom Ford sunglasses and long Sophie Buhai pearl earrings.
Following her separation from Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) at the end of the third season, Naomi also got a breakup haircut, swapping her blunt bob for a chic underlined mullet reminiscent of Princess Dianas style in the 90s. The bob was such a thing, but I really wanted to tell the difference between where she was last season and where she is this season, says Dexter-Jones of the cut, performed by the hairstylistAshley Javier.It’s an ensemble show, it’s a big cast, so I really like to take advantage of every opportunity I have to communicate my character.
While Naomis’ season four breezy look became an instant style inspiration forSuccessionfans, it also reflects Naomi’s growing sense of comfort in her own skin. When we last saw her in season three, I think she felt a bit detached and had to take a step back from co-dependency and the black hole of the relationship. [with Kendall], says Dexter-Jones. I think this season she’s in a very grounded place. Back home in California, a place where Naomi feels safe, Matland wanted the characters’ clothing to be more casual and less architectural than before. Naomi is always dressed as if she could be photographed by the paparazzi, but, Matland says of this outfit, it’s almost like pajamas.
It’s a notable departure from the Naomi Pierce we met in season two, when the whole Roy family descends on another Pierce resort (east coast) to start talking about the acquisition. In his early appearances, Dexter-Jones wears leather blazers, black turtlenecks, and crisp white shirts, the kind of clothes that work like armor, much like Kendall’s perfectly tailored suits in season one. [Kendall and Naomi go] of being young, sort of out-of-control party kids finding their way to where they might be able to support their families, their own finances and their personal lives, Matland says, noting that Kendall’s season four wardrobe similarly went in a softer direction, full of earth-toned suede jackets, tees and sweaters.
The third season cemented Naomi as a true style icon, thanks to a series of party looks that revolved around metal necklaces and pants worn with strapless tops (or partially buttoned minidresses that functioned as strapless tops). ). As Dexter-Jones explained to me at the time, the Naomis style is elegant without preciosity: [Her look] has an Upper East Side vibe, but she likes to screw it all up. Today, Matland sees Naomi’s seamless blending of Proenza Schouler, Celine, The Row, Marina Moscone brands as a product of her worldly upbringing. I always considered her a very educated girl, but not particularly interested. I think she dabbled in art history, I think she traveled a lot around the world, I think she went to boarding school with the right people, children of politicians and children of artists, and she’s a mix of all kinds of different cultural ideas, says Matland.
Comfortably reclining on the couch at her family’s California estate, across from the tightly wounded Roy siblings, Naomis’ season four look expresses not just a personal grounding, and not just a great sense of style, but a certain authority. . When you don’t need to arm yourself with a leather jacket or a suit to help dump your ex-boyfriend and his siblings 10 billion dollars, when you can do it all in a small cool tank top that dresses up in power.
