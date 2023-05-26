Get the Look: Princess of Wales Upcycled Pink Shirt Dress at the Chelsea Flower Show – From Just 17





FASHION FINDER: The Princess of Wales wears an upcycled pink ME+EM dress at the Chelsea Flower Show – shop our favorite lookalikes from just $17 SHOPPING Contains affiliate content. The products featured in this Fashion Finder article are curated by our shopping editors. If you make a purchase using links on this page, Dailymail.co.uk will earn an affiliate commission. Click here for more information. During her week-long tour of Scotland almost two years ago, the Princess of Wales debuted a stunning shirt dress by ME + ME. As expected, the coveted design sold out instantly. Subsequently, when Kate arrived at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023, her outfit was instantly recognizable and her captivating charm remained unchanged. The Princess of Wales recycled a pink ME+EM shirt dress she previously wore during her surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show This dress exemplifies the princess’ penchant for recycling her wardrobe. The mid-length cut features a classic collar, blouson sleeves and soft pleats that fall gracefully into a dipped hem. The belted waist and color-block print, expertly crafted in blush tones, form a flattering silhouette that perfectly accentuates the Kates style. In our quest to emulate this look, we scoured the virtual high street for the best alternatives. You will be delighted to find that the options start from just 17 years old. Have the look: ME+EM presented a striking new shirt dress in pure silk, combining vivid shades of neon pink and scarlet. This versatile piece is equally alluring when paired with flats or heels, making it a worthwhile investment. Shop This New Look option is an absolute steal at 17. The satin fabric produces a glamorous feel that would particularly complement a pair of embellished heels. Shop Reserved presents an airy dress in organic cotton, in a lovely shade of bubblegum pink. Shop Karen Millen offers a dramatic fit and flare design for those hoping to make an entrance. Shop Effortlessly chic, Mangos midi features an exciting burst of fuchsia. It would be best paired with black or nude accessories. Shop The tight ties of this Urban Revivo dress create a cinched waist what’s not to love? Shop

