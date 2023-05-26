The hottest FHC prediction for summer 2023 – The Central Trend

This summer, if you were to see junior Elsa Kehoe in denim shorts, you should probably look the other way.

I don’t want to see a lot of ripped denim shorts, Elsa said. I don’t want to see a lot of Birkenstocks. I’m kinda done, wearing an oversized t-shirt to the beach and Birkenstocks, I’m done.

This casual, more casual type of outfit that Elsa feels could be easily replaced and enhanced with more classic shapes and neutral colors.

Junior classmate Sam Wordhouse, however, has a more specific concern for fashion coming this summer.

I’d say I’m less looking forward to seeing my brothers in the Sperry boat shoes, Sam said. They’re super dated and make anyone wearing them look like a millennial fraternity alumnus.

If these Sperry boat shoes are your usual pick, a few options Sam has to get a minus’chuegy millennium fraternity alumni aesthetic are New Balance 550, Nike Dunks and Chuck Taylor Converse which we have already seen throughout the year.

Shoes for Elsa are a trickier battle, as she feels the cultural distaste for having visible feet makes it difficult to wear real summer shoes.

Shoes, Elsa said. The shoes are hard because I feel like lately everyone’s been against the toes but lately we’re kind of going back into the The era of sandals. So I’m definitely predicting a lot of sneakers, but I also think we’re going to start seeing sandals again.

Many FHC students predict that linen will be the main fabric for the summer. Given its light and mobile fit, as well as its neutral tones and easy pairing, this versatile piece is a wardrobe staple when transitioning from spring to summer.

For Junior Carlee Cummings, sheets are the perfect way to elevate your style this summer.

I think one of the biggest fabrics we’re going to see this summer is linen, Carlee said, especially with pants. An example would be flowy linen pants which I think are great and very different from a lot of what else I see. I think they really enhance people’s outfits.

Sam agreed and said: If I was a punter, which I am, I would predict a lot of linens this summer because it’s super lightweight and seems to be making a comeback.

These linen predictions coexist with neutral tones that these three students have agreed on. It will also help achieve a sleeker, simpler aesthetic that they all seem to be predicting this summer is just around the corner.

I think Sophia Richie’s very neutral clean girl aesthetic outfits will be very popular this summer, said Carlee. I think much less of super cropped shirts and more modest, neutral pieces.

It looks like the recent royal wedding will have a huge impact on street and summer wear this season, as Elsa also mentioned her prediction of its impact on fashion.

Whites and creams, says Elsa. Well, Sophia Richie’s wedding was huge and it’s going to influence the whole summer, I think. So creams, neutrals, earth tones. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of black. Maybe a little at night, but not much. Maybe even red. I saw a lot of red.

Continuing with the mirroring of the ‘Sophia Richie’s look as accurately as the average person is capable of, many have attributed this look to the “old money” aesthetic.

This more classic style, perhaps influenced by the East Coast, is predicted to be on the rise.

Men’s fashion has already started moving towards the old silver aesthetic, Sam said. I hate to call it that, but I’m not sure what else you would call it; pretty much just premium vintage golf brands like Polo and Lacoste. I could see women’s fashion going down a similar path.

Continuing with the predictions for menswear, Carlee and Sam agree, as Carlee expects to see the same high-end style as Sam.

For menswear, Carlee said, I feel like we’re probably going to see a lot of neutrals too, a more dated aesthetic, not very logo or flashy.

Elsa agrees with Sam and Carlee, however, she’s slightly conflicted as she’s also looking forward to a more fluid vibe that she tends to find from brands like Free People.

I’m between two aesthetics right now, says Elsa. I really like this more east coast style with this kind of older money fashion style being almost more conservative. But I also really like the Free People, super flowy, free-spirited movement clothes, instead of constricting with harsh lines. I like that too.

As you heard here, FHC students agree for a classic and stylish summer. Keep an eye out for Sam after school, and you might see his denim shorts (jorts) as Sam said, I’m very excited to release the homemade jorts this summer.