Elsa Hosk wins Cannes fashion competition, Sorry to Your Fave





Is there anything she can’t do? Swedish model Elsa Hosk traveled the south of France with some truly stunning looks, bringing a level of femininity and beauty to the Cannes festivities that is hard to match. First, she walked the Red carpet at the premiere of The Passion of Dodin Bouffant in an optical illusion dress that appears to be half open, revealing silk support garments underneath. Elsa Hosk at the Cannes Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Boldly throwing off the necklaceless trend, she also sported a diamond choker, complete with frosted makeup to match. Her lip liner is just a hair darker than her lip gloss, because you must be a little 90 in there, right? Hosk in Viktor and Rolf sewing. Marc Piasecki What are kids saying these days? She ate and left no crumbs? Verdict: It’s a killer. Marc Piasecki Girl after my heart, Hosk loved the garment instagram, writing, Deeply honored to wear my favorite couture piece (for the first time on a red carpet) from @viktorandrolf’s shiniest prom dress collection when I saw this dress parade down their runway, I was blown away by how when i was spinning and moving the dress looked so surreal and beautiful and even ugly at times and not only was it breathtaking to me but it also reminded me not to take the fashion too seriously. I know it had to be that dress. It was like a deconstructed rock and roll version of the very first dress I wore in Cannes and I just loved it. Bravo team, thank you for having me in Cannes, thank you to all those who inspire with their own style and the creations of the peoples And she is right! It’s like an unstructured version of her first Cannes dress! It is since 2017: Hosk at Cannes in 2017. Samir Hussein But Elsa Hosk’s parade of looks didn’t stop there. The next day, she stepped out in the see-through dress to end all see-through dresses: Hosk at the amfAR gala on May 25. Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images I mean this in the most respectful way possible: youza. Sorry, starlets! Pack it up, go home, there’s nothing left for you to accomplish here. Try again this summer! Originally appeared on Charm

