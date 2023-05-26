Auction of historical props to feature Princess Leia’s dress and Star Lord’s helmet









Next month, an auction of historic accessories will take place at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The event is organized by the Accessories store, where over 1,400 items will be auctioned from June 28-30. Items included in the event are Princess Leia’s dress from the original ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘A New Hope’ as well as Star Lord’s helmet, Harry Potter’s distressed robes and a Batpod from Black KnightAndThe dark knight rises. Princess Leia’s iconic dress Princess Leia’s dress is the ceremonial piece seen at the end of “Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope” where she presents medals to Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. While Chewbacca, who should also have received a medal, watches. The dress has been verified as authentic and is believed to be Princess Leia’s only existing costume from the film. It is a cream silk fabric with a side zip and hook and eye closure. The dress was not found in the best condition. According to New York Postthe dress had been with a member of the British film crew and had been damaged at a party with blood, food and wine on it. Prop collector Stephen Lane was shocked when he saw him say: “Collectors had been looking for almost 40 years and everyone had come to the conclusion that it no longer existed. No one had found Princess Leia costumes. But then I went to meet this former crew member and hanging on the back of a door in his office was this ratty old plastic bag and balled up at the bottom of the plastic bag was the dress. It was in very poor condition but immediately recognizable, partly because of the belt. It all came out dirty and torn, but it was also amazing because it was clear that it was the real thing. The dress has been restored and is estimated at $1-2 million at auction. The Star Lord helmet from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014 will also be auctioned. The piece is marked “Hero 3” on the inside of the helmet. He is described as “a two-piece cast urethane resin helmet padded with foam and suede that has been hand painted with a variety of different finishes to look like metal, inlaid with two-tone red on the outside and blue on the inside, lenses and appliqué with grid -patterned acrylic sheets on the front as well as small segments of metal tubing, screws and mesh throughout. The pieces are secured together with strong magnets hidden inside.” The piece is estimated between $100,000 and $200,000 at auction. Jane Fosters (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Cracked Mjolnir Hammer from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also be up for auction. The Batman Batpod of Black KnightAndThe dark knight rises This vehicle is one of six created. It cannot be driven, as the battery, fuel tank and throttle controls have been removed. It is expected to sell for $1-2 million. So far only a few pieces have been released before the auction catalog which open online in about a week. You can sign up to get a taste on May 28 or buy an auction catalog for $60. What do you think? Comment and let us know! Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated, fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment, and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other business we can cover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.piratesandprincesses.net/historic-prop-auction-to-feature-princess-leias-dress-and-star-lords-helmet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos