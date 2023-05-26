Fashion
Tina Turners Cutest Fashion Moments Ever: Photos
Ride down the river in style! Tina Turner was a fashion force.
The legendary artist who passed away in May 2023 at the age of 83 has blessed us with a number of jaw-dropping style statements over the years.
As Turner belted out her biggest hits including Proud Mary, Whats Love Got to Do With It and Its Gonna Work Out Fine, the Tennessee native commanded attention in sparkly mini dresses, latex bodysuits, dresses transparent and more.
She frolicked around the stage in heels, completing nearly every ensemble with her signature spiky honey blonde. The hitmaker wasn’t afraid to show off her skin or put on a bold lip, she even rocked some seductive red nail polish. Most of her outfits were finished off with a pair of fishnet tights that matched her title as queen of rock n roll.
Turner opened up about her love of fashion in a December 2020 interview with BNC News. When I look back, I can see the story of my life through the clothes I wore, she told the outlet. There was always a link. The opportunity to sing with Ike at first was like a fairy tale for a teenager whose dream was to perform on stage.
She continued: I felt so elegant in my dress, like a princess. But that dress was a prison, just like my wedding. I wanted to move, so my skirts became shorter and less tight because freedom was important to me, on stage and in life.
Following her divorce from Ike Turner in 1976, Tina enjoyed a new chapter in her career and her wardrobe reflected it, thanks to the iconic designer Bob Macky.
After I left Ike, Bob made me a costume with wings. I felt like I was flying, and I was alone and free for the very first time. After that, I always liked to experiment with the style, trying everything from sculptural Alaas to flowing Armanis. I always think about fashion, from my wigs to my shoes and everything in between. It’s a form of self-expression for me, she told NBC News.
Mackie, for her part, gushed about working with Tina during an August 2018 interview with Associated press. Tina Turner is a force of nature, he says.I met her in the 1970s when she broke up with her husband Ike. It was a little tense, but she was a guest on a lot of shows I’ve been on and I immediately fell in love with Tina because [her] the personality is amazing. It was really fun [working with her].
He added: Tina used to buy cheap evening dresses in Paris and London and bring them back to the States and come to me and I cut them. Wed makes the dresses look like cavewomen but all sparkly. You had to show your legs. As soon as she had enough money to have things made, I would design things for her.
Tinas’ death was confirmed on May 24, 2023, via a statement on the singers’ Instagram account. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner, the memo reads. With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work: her music. All our sympathy goes to his family. Tina, you will be greatly missed.
His rep also released a statement announcing his passing. Tina Turner, the queen of rock n roll died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. His spokesperson, Bernard Dohertyadded: With her, the world loses a music legend and role model.
Tina is survived by her husband, Erwin Bachwhom she married in 2013, and her sons Mike TurnerAnd Ike Turner Jr. with whom she shared with her ex-husband.
Keep scrolling to see Tinas’ best style moments of all time:
