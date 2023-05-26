Pressure to dress traditionally feminine limits girls’ self-expression – The Tide





When you walk into a retail store, it becomes very apparent to almost everyone that the color pink and items such as handbags and heels are identified as women’s only products. However, the categorization of pink as feminine is relatively new. It is said that before World War II, both sexes used the color pink equally. According to an article by Racked, a 1918 catalog recommended that mothers dress their female babies in blue, as it had a much more delicate and delicate tone. However, after First Lady Mamie Eisenhower claimed it was her favorite color and wore an all-pink outfit on the night of her husband’s inauguration, pink clothing and accessories began to be associated only with women, a shift which will affect them for many years. come. Simple items such as clothing are different for women than for men because women’s clothing is, and if worn in a certain way, women’s clothing can be sexually attractive to the male eye. According to an article on fast company, heels were made by designers Roger Vivier and Andr Perugia solely to make women attractive to men, regardless of their discomfort to the wearer. Another issue is dress codes in schools that unfairly target girls and cause them to be overly conscious of how they appear to men, which can lead to unnecessary anxiety about their clothing choices. It may not seem so bad if pink is assigned to girls and blue to boys. After all, they are just colors. However, this limits the ability of girls and boys to be confident in their own bodies by wearing the kinds of clothes they like. Girls who don’t like to wear traditionally feminine clothes and prefer baggy shirts and caps usually perceived as masculine may feel constrained by their preferences and not what society expects of them. Essentially, it ends up hurting the girls’ self-perception. Some girls may feel like their body isn’t beautiful or dignified if they wear revealing clothes and get called offensive remarks. All women’s bodies have a different shape. Even if they wear clothes that are considered revealing, that doesn’t mean they should be ashamed of how they were built. Ultimately, the pressure on women to wear traditionally feminine clothing and the color pink, regardless of their preference, harms their self-image. Now it’s up to women and men in solidarity to change the rules of today’s modern world by raising awareness of this issue through discussions or posts on social media. Hopefully, women will feel free to wear what they like, whether it’s traditionally feminine, masculine, or somewhere in between, no matter what society thinks they should be doing.

