Fashion
Anti-war to anti-dress codes: The many protests in Cannes over the years
When she walked the red carpet in a dress with Ukrainian colors during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, nothing particularly stood out for Ilona Chernobai, Ukrainian model and fitness influencer. That is until she spilled fake blood on herself to record a dramatic protest against the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war. She was taken away immediately, but not before making her point in favor of the occupied territories of her country.
Chernobai’s expression of dissent may have been unique, but it’s not the first time the Cannes film festival has seen protests. Over the years, it has been the scene of many expressions of dissent. Here are some of the best known of them:
The New Wave shutdown of 1968
In May 1968, the call for a morning press conference in Cannes will cause an unexpected turn in the glamorous show of the festival. French New Wave cinema giants Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut have announced their solidarity with the student protests that have rocked France since March this year. Just a week earlier, a march of nearly 30,000 students sparked violent clashes with police in Paris’ Latin Quarter.
The Night of the Barricades, as it was called, had prompted the filmmakers to form the Cinémathèque Defense Committee and show their support for the demonstrators. The radio announces every hour that the factories are occupied or closed. The trains have stopped, and the metro and buses will be next. So announcing every hour that the Cannes Film Festival is going on is just ridiculous, Truffaut said.
Godard was more direct: we were talking about solidarity with students and workers, and you were talking about tracking shots and close-ups. You are assholes, he said. Commenting that none of the films at the festival nor its exaggerated show of wealth were representative of what was happening in France, Truffaut called for the closure of that year’s festival. Everything that had any dignity or importance in France has come to a halt. I suggest you stop at Cannesto to organize a debate on the future of French cinema.
Many of his colleagues agreed and it was an unceremonious closure at Cannes 1968.
Shutters closed in 1975
If there aren’t a thousand shutters that go off when the stars step onto the red carpet, is it even a festival? At the 1975 Cannes Film Festival, American actor Paul Newman will discover at his peril what it means to snub photographers. When he refused to pose for them shortly after his arrival, photographers retaliated by putting down their cameras and refusing to click him as he ascended the famous Palace steps in the evening. The case would be settled the next day after Newman issued an apology.
French actress Isabelle Adjani also met a similar fate in 1983 before the screening of her film, L’été Meurtrier, when she refused to be photographed by anyone other than a few selected photographers with whom she had an exclusive contract. for photography rights.
Rocking the dress code boat in 1991
Pop icon Madonna came dressed for dissent in 1991 when she broke the festival’s official dress code of below-the-knee party dresses by appearing in a long pink satin cape which she removed on the steps du Palais to reveal a style inspired by the 1940s. Two-piece bustier set by future designer Jean Paul Gautier.
Demonstration against the fashion police
The festival’s rigid dress requirements were again criticized in 2015, when a news report reported that women wearing flat shoes were being turned away from the festival. While the festival confirmed the dress code for women mandates high heels, it declined to comment on the report.
Next year, actress Julia Roberts would walk the red carpet barefoot, as would actress Sasha Lane. The case would return three years later when Kristen Stewart took off her Louboutins and walked barefoot on the 2018 red carpet, ahead of the screening of the film BlacKkKlansman.
Also at this year’s festival, during the screening of Bread and Roses, actress Jennifer Lawrence teamed her red Dior dress with black flip flops. Cate Blanchett took to her heels before presenting French-Iranian actress Zahra Amir Ebrahimi with the Breakthrough Artist Award in solidarity with Iranian women’s struggle for civil rights.
Stop the War, Heal the World: The Russian-Ukrainian War at Cannes 2022
A year before the Chernobai protest, during the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the Russian-Ukrainian war was again in the spotlight when artists expressed their solidarity with Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
Producers Darya Bassel and Yelizaveta Smith wore explosion t-shirts with the message: Sensitive Content: Russians Kill Ukrainians. Do you find it offensive and disturbing to talk about this genocide? accompanying him. Additionally, a woman took off her clothes on the red carpet to reveal the Ukrainian flag painted on her body, with a short and clear message: “Stop raping us”.
