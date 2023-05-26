Fashion
Los Angeles summer fashion must-haves: Loewe’s Paulas Ibiza collection
A forest green viscose dress adorned with artificial marijuana leaves is a visual invitation to return the favor. All fashion is meant to be seen although not all pieces invite conversation. But the dress, which is part of Loewes Paulas Ibiza’s summer 2023 capsule collection, wants to be talked about. Soft, tactile fabric hugs the body. The shiny leaves catch the light, and suddenly the wearer is in communion with the world around him.
The collection, says Loewe, is inspired by a liberated spirit of summer. There’s a sense of humor to summer, a deeply held belief that it’s a time when not only can rules be broken, but should be. In LA, the season offers more to see: more skin, more color, more flair, more friends, more views from a beach party in Malibu, or that of a famous architectural gem in Beverly Crest . Paulas Ibiza seems to be the kind of collection that invites you to these parties in the first place: there is a gravitational pull in the details, in the same way that walking a rare breed dog can make you friends with all passers-by. in the street. .
Take the leaf top, which is more of an illusionary work of art than a going out top, made from real Alocasia Macrorrhiza leaf bonded with jersey. Or the bright orange starfish strapless dress in viscose, which when worn to something like a waterfront wedding will elicit stares and questions.
The best close encounters with clothes are in the wild. This is where you can see them in action, watch them interact with their surroundings, see them find a place to call home. A warm May evening in front of the panoramic views of the Sheats-Goldstein was such a setting. Loewe’s star-studded function with German e-commerce fashion retailer Mytheresa celebrated their partnership and the new collection, which looked natural when sprinkled among a sea of celebrities. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, respectively, wearing the fennel cotton tank top and the cotton and polyamide asymmetric pocket shirt. Model Salem Mitchell wore the cotton bow shirt dress, while skater and model Carlisle Aikens and home owner James Goldstein, a regular at Lakers games, posed in front of a step and repeat.
This year, the Paulas Ibiza capsule also leans into the senses, as seen in the Loewe woven raffia tote, tickling your upper arm. A viscose sheer mesh dress brings the wearer in touch with the sun, reminiscent of the sea. The floor-length fringe dress in breathable cotton, worn by Taylor Russell at the celebration in Los Angeles, is light on the skin but has weight when entering a room an ideal evening dress for the season.
While the collection borrows from a spirit of escapism and creativity unique to the Balearic island and has physically manifested itself in Paulas, the iconic Ibiza boutique, now closed, [t]That sense of liberation is also bubbling in Los Angeles, says Loewes creative director Jonathan Anderson. There are many synergies between the two: a laid-back vibe, a creative community that makes the city fascinating and exciting, and, of course, there’s the beach. The evasion and dynamism of the collections feel at home here.
Back at the Sheats-Goldstein residence, the synchronicities were on full display. After a multi-course dinner at a 100-foot table on the tennis court overlooking the sparkling night sky, the party broke out at Loewe Club Mytheresa, inviting guests to the lower level of the residence with a neon-lit sign.
The clothes, though cool enough for guests to stretch out on a Loewe bean bag in the grass, were dazed by the glowing light of the summer evening. And aside from that particular function in Beverly Crest, it’s easy to imagine donning the fennel cotton tank dress for a picnic at Vista Hermosa Park, or the cropped fish jacket thrown over the denim leaf swimsuit on a night out. ‘a cloudy day in Malibu and the coins having the same effect. It’s the kind of collectible that’s a vehicle from the beach to beach party pieces with enough humor, ease, and interest to make you list, plus one.
Models: Deshion McKinley and Hannah Park
Hair: Jocelyne Vega
First of all: Matthew Poissonman
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/image/story/2023-05-25/la-summer-fashion-essentials-loewe-paulas-ibiza-summer-collection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ceremonies, blues music, comedy, barbecue and more: Tricia’s Memorial Day weekend picks
- Tigers Fall in AAC Tournament Winners Bracket to Tulane
- Los Angeles summer fashion must-haves: Loewe’s Paulas Ibiza collection
- Introducing Microsoft Co-Pilot
- SF Buildings May Face Earthquake Risk, Clean Power Plan, America’s 100 Best Burgers – NBC Bay Area
- Is Imran Khan seeking asylum in the United States?
- Chinese President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to Xizang Development Forum
- Spare us the endless Psychodrama Partygate
- Quentin Tarantino told Margot Robbie not to wash her feet
- How to use Search Console bulk data export
- Erdogan’s AKP divided over future economic policies ahead of second round of elections – reports
- Summary Projo Volunteers Suggest Prabowo Jokowi Duo’s Successor with Ganjar Pranowo