Los Angeles summer fashion must-haves: Loewe’s Paulas Ibiza collection

A forest green viscose dress adorned with artificial marijuana leaves is a visual invitation to return the favor. All fashion is meant to be seen although not all pieces invite conversation. But the dress, which is part of Loewes Paulas Ibiza’s summer 2023 capsule collection, wants to be talked about. Soft, tactile fabric hugs the body. The shiny leaves catch the light, and suddenly the wearer is in communion with the world around him.

The collection, says Loewe, is inspired by a liberated spirit of summer. There’s a sense of humor to summer, a deeply held belief that it’s a time when not only can rules be broken, but should be. In LA, the season offers more to see: more skin, more color, more flair, more friends, more views from a beach party in Malibu, or that of a famous architectural gem in Beverly Crest . Paulas Ibiza seems to be the kind of collection that invites you to these parties in the first place: there is a gravitational pull in the details, in the same way that walking a rare breed dog can make you friends with all passers-by. in the street. .

Take the leaf top, which is more of an illusionary work of art than a going out top, made from real Alocasia Macrorrhiza leaf bonded with jersey. Or the bright orange starfish strapless dress in viscose, which when worn to something like a waterfront wedding will elicit stares and questions.

The best close encounters with clothes are in the wild. This is where you can see them in action, watch them interact with their surroundings, see them find a place to call home. A warm May evening in front of the panoramic views of the Sheats-Goldstein was such a setting. Loewe’s star-studded function with German e-commerce fashion retailer Mytheresa celebrated their partnership and the new collection, which looked natural when sprinkled among a sea of ​​celebrities. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, respectively, wearing the fennel cotton tank top and the cotton and polyamide asymmetric pocket shirt. Model Salem Mitchell wore the cotton bow shirt dress, while skater and model Carlisle Aikens and home owner James Goldstein, a regular at Lakers games, posed in front of a step and repeat.

This year, the Paulas Ibiza capsule also leans into the senses, as seen in the Loewe woven raffia tote, tickling your upper arm. A viscose sheer mesh dress brings the wearer in touch with the sun, reminiscent of the sea. The floor-length fringe dress in breathable cotton, worn by Taylor Russell at the celebration in Los Angeles, is light on the skin but has weight when entering a room an ideal evening dress for the season.

While the collection borrows from a spirit of escapism and creativity unique to the Balearic island and has physically manifested itself in Paulas, the iconic Ibiza boutique, now closed, [t]That sense of liberation is also bubbling in Los Angeles, says Loewes creative director Jonathan Anderson. There are many synergies between the two: a laid-back vibe, a creative community that makes the city fascinating and exciting, and, of course, there’s the beach. The evasion and dynamism of the collections feel at home here.

Back at the Sheats-Goldstein residence, the synchronicities were on full display. After a multi-course dinner at a 100-foot table on the tennis court overlooking the sparkling night sky, the party broke out at Loewe Club Mytheresa, inviting guests to the lower level of the residence with a neon-lit sign.

The clothes, though cool enough for guests to stretch out on a Loewe bean bag in the grass, were dazed by the glowing light of the summer evening. And aside from that particular function in Beverly Crest, it’s easy to imagine donning the fennel cotton tank dress for a picnic at Vista Hermosa Park, or the cropped fish jacket thrown over the denim leaf swimsuit on a night out. ‘a cloudy day in Malibu and the coins having the same effect. It’s the kind of collectible that’s a vehicle from the beach to beach party pieces with enough humor, ease, and interest to make you list, plus one.

