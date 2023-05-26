Connect with us

Fashion

AmfAR Gala Cannes 2023: See Best Dressed Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

AmfAR Gala Cannes 2023: See Best Dressed Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

 


Stella Maxwell poses in a black dress in a garden at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala -
Stella Maxwell. Getty Images for amfAR

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most high-profile and fashionable events of the year, but there’s one particular party during the 12-day extravaganza in the south of France that always stands out as a highlight, and it’s the annual AmFAR gala. .

The AmFAR Cannes Gala is an incredibly glamorous evening for an important and worthy cause, as guests from around the world flock to the seaside town to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising funds and awareness for the organization .

This AmFAR Cannes 2023 Gala returns to the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday, May 25. Queen Latifah is hosting this year’s event, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, as well as a dinner and live auction, which is supported by guests while sipping on drinks courtesy of blue class And Pink Rumor.

The benefit always includes a star-studded guest list, and with it, one of the most exciting and fashionable red carpets of the year, as attendees show off in their best finery for the evening. special. Below, check out the best fashion moments from the 2023 AmFAR Cannes Gala red carpet.

model Alessandra Ambrosio at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Alessandra Ambrosio. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

in Dundas.

Winnie Harlow at amfar
Winnie Harlow. AFP via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Jeremy O. Harris at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Jeremy O. Harris. Getty Images for amfAR

Jeremy O. Harris

Queen Latifah arrives in a white cape outfit at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Queen Latifa. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Queen Latifah

influencer Leonie Hanne amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Arrivals
Leonie Hanne. Getty Images for amfAR

Leonie Hanne

in Patbo x Revolve.

Shay Mitchell in a see-through dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Shay Mitchell. Getty Images for amfAR

Shay Mitchell

in Cult Gaia.

Model Sara Sampaio in blue dress at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Sara Sampaio. Getty Images for amfAR

Sara Sampaio

to Zuhair Murad.

model Jourdan Dunn in a short red dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Jordan Dun. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

in LaQuan Smith.

model Ashley Graham in a white suit and big black hat at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Ashley Graham. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ashley Graham

to Nina Ricci.

German photographer Ellen Von Unwerth at the amfar in cannes
Ellen Von Unwerth. AFP via Getty Images

Ellen Von Unwerth

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick attend the amfAR Cannes 2023 Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick. Getty Images for amfAR

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Designer Jeremy Scott in printed tuxedo at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Jeremy Scott. Getty Images

Jeremy Scott

model Izabel Goulart in a black dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Isabelle Goulart. Getty Images

Izabel Goulart

in Monot.

William Abadie at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Guillaume Abadie. Getty Images

Guillaume Abadie

Wallis Day at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala -
Valais day. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Valais Day

Vas J Morgan at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Come on J Morgan. Getty Images

Vas J Morgan

Estonian model Carmen Kass at amfar cannes 2023
Carmen Kass. AFP via Getty Images

Carmen Kass

Kelly Piquet at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Kelly Picket. Getty Images

Kelly Piquet

Alton Mason at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala.
Alton Mason. Getty Images for amfAR

Alton Mason

Ruby O. Fee at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Ruby O. Fresh. Getty Images

Ruby O.Fee

Halsey arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Halsey. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Halsey

at Givenchy.

Actress Kate Beckinsale attends amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in purple dress
Kate Beckinsale. Getty Images for amfAR

Kate Beckinsale

to Tony Ward.

Adam Lambert arrives at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in blue suit
Adam Lambert. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Adam Lambert

Odell Beckham Jr. at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Odell Beckham Jr. Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.

Eva Longoria at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in a black long-sleeved dress
Eva Longoria. Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Heidi Klum arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in a big green dress
Heidi Klum Getty Images for amfAR

Heidi Klum

Rebel Wilson attends amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in green dress
Rebel Wilson. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

Rebel Wilson

Troye Sivan at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Troy Sivan. Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes 2023 Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Baby Rexha. Corbis via Getty Images

Baby Rexha

in Faraz Manan.

Model Alek Wek in a black maxi dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Alek Wek. Getty Images

AlekWek

Petra Nemcova in red dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Petar Nemcova. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Petar Nemcova

Natasha Poly at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala - Arrivals
Natasha Poly. Getty Images

Natasha Poly

at Givenchy.

model Jessica Stam at amfar cannes
Jessica Stamm. PA Images via Getty Images

Jessica Stam

Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Cannes 2023 Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Lori Harvey. Getty Images for amfAR

Lori Harvey

in LaQuan Smith.

Model Jasmine Tookes arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in a long black tank dress
Jasmine Tookes. Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

model elsa hosk arrives at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Elsa Hosk. Getty Images for amfAR

Elsa Hosk

in Helsa.

Italian model Bianca Balti arrives at amfar
Bianca Balti. AFP via Getty Images

Bianca Balti

Julia Restoin Roitfeld arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Julia Restoin Roitfeld. Getty Images for amfAR

Julia Restoin Roitfeld

Model Georgia Fowler arrives at amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Georgia Fowler. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Georgia Fowler

at Schiaparelli.

Model Helena Christensen arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala in a pink cape dress
Helena Christensen. Getty Images for amfAR

Helena Christensen

Carine Roitfeld arrives in a black long-sleeved dress at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Carine Roitfeld. Getty Images for amfAR

Carine Roitfeld

Julian Lennon attends the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Julien Lennon. Getty Images for amfAR

Julian Lennon

Stella Maxwell model in black dress
Stella Maxwell. Getty Images for amfAR

Stella Maxwell

at David Koma.

AmfAR Gala Cannes 2023 - Amelia Gray Hamlin Arrivals
Amelia Gray Hamlin. Getty Images for amfAR

Amelia Gray Hamlin

to Miu Miu.

maye musk
Maye Musk. Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequ

maye musk

Adhel Bol at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala -
Adel Bol. Getty Images for amfAR

Adel Bol

Meredith Mickelson attends the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Meredith Mickelson. Corbis via Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson

Cindy Bruna attends the amfAR gala during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France
Cindy Bruna. PA Images via Getty Images

Cindy Bruna

at David Koma.

Coco Rocha arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Coco Rock. Getty Images

Coco Rocha

LaQuan Smith arrives in a white outfit at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
LaQuan Smith. Getty Images

The Quan Smith

model Isabeli Fontana arrives at the amfAR Cannes 2023 gala
Isabelle Fontana. Getty Images for amfAR

Isabelle Fontana

at Mugler.

The best fashion moments from the 2023 AmfAR Cannes Gala

