AmfAR Gala Cannes 2023: See Best Dressed Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion





The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most high-profile and fashionable events of the year, but there’s one particular party during the 12-day extravaganza in the south of France that always stands out as a highlight, and it’s the annual AmFAR gala. . The AmFAR Cannes Gala is an incredibly glamorous evening for an important and worthy cause, as guests from around the world flock to the seaside town to support the Foundation for AIDS Research, raising funds and awareness for the organization . This AmFAR Cannes 2023 Gala returns to the legendary Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday, May 25. Queen Latifah is hosting this year’s event, with performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, as well as a dinner and live auction, which is supported by guests while sipping on drinks courtesy of blue class And Pink Rumor. The benefit always includes a star-studded guest list, and with it, one of the most exciting and fashionable red carpets of the year, as attendees show off in their best finery for the evening. special. Below, check out the best fashion moments from the 2023 AmFAR Cannes Gala red carpet. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter Alessandra Ambrosio in Dundas. Winnie Harlow Jeremy O. Harris Queen Latifah Leonie Hanne in Patbo x Revolve. Shay Mitchell in Cult Gaia. Sara Sampaio to Zuhair Murad. Jourdan Dunn in LaQuan Smith. Ashley Graham to Nina Ricci. Ellen Von Unwerth Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Jeremy Scott Izabel Goulart in Monot. Guillaume Abadie Valais Day Vas J Morgan Carmen Kass Kelly Piquet Alton Mason Ruby O.Fee Halsey at Givenchy. Kate Beckinsale to Tony Ward. Adam Lambert Odell Beckham Jr. Eva Longoria Heidi Klum Rebel Wilson Troye Sivan Baby Rexha in Faraz Manan. AlekWek Petar Nemcova Natasha Poly at Givenchy. Jessica Stam Lori Harvey in LaQuan Smith. Jasmine Tookes Elsa Hosk in Helsa. Bianca Balti Julia Restoin Roitfeld Georgia Fowler at Schiaparelli. Helena Christensen Carine Roitfeld Julian Lennon Stella Maxwell at David Koma. Amelia Gray Hamlin to Miu Miu. maye musk Adel Bol Meredith Mickelson Cindy Bruna at David Koma. Coco Rocha The Quan Smith Isabelle Fontana at Mugler.

