Christian Bale’s Batpod, Princess Leia’s Original Dress Up For Auction





Several pieces of movie history are about to go under the hammer, including Christian Bale’s Batpod from The black Knight and the ceremonial dress worn by Princess Leia by Carrie Fisher in the star wars trilogy.

By The Hollywood Reporter, the movie memorabilia-focused auction house Propstore, is putting Batpod and Princess Leia’s outfit up for sale in June 2023. The two items used in the film are expected to fetch up to $2 million each. Propstore’s auction will run from June 28-30 and will give collectors the chance to bid on over 1,400 cinematic treasures. Other props and costumes for sale over the three days include Andy Dufresne’s Rock Hammer from The Shawshank RedemptionStar-Lord’s Helmet guardians of the galaxy and the Spider Head-Thing of The thing. CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Related: Why Rachel Dawes Always Had To Die In The Dark Knight Propstore’s three-day event is one of many high-profile film and TV auctions to make headlines in recent months. Notably, Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill announced in February 2023 that he would be accepting offers on a limited run of star wars posters, with proceeds going to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the time, Hamill dismissed comparisons between the war in Ukraine and the star wars saga, highlighting the real consequences of the first. “We really are a children’s fairy tale, originally that’s what star wars was. And the reality, the harsh reality of what is happening in Ukraine is heartbreaking,” he said.

Defenders Saga and Breaking Bad Props are on sale Other auctions have claimed less ambitious goals, such as Marvel Television’s online auction held in January 2023. Overseen by Propstore, this event put 501 items from Marvel-inspired streaming shows from Netflix, which are now collectively known as “The Defenders Saga”. Pieces offered at the for-profit auction included a red Daredevil outfit (complete with horned helmet), Daredevil’s billy club, Matt Murdock’s white canes, and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s blood-splattered wedding suit . Reserve prices for these memorabilia items were tempting, especially the Daredevil costume, which Propstore wouldn’t part with for less than $20,000. Related: Some Of The Best Star Wars Scenes Have This Hilarious Thing In Common Collectors with more modest purchasing power had a better chance of success the following month when Propstore auctioned off the underwear Walter White wore in breaking Badthe first season. Star Bryan Cranston has appeared in these white tights at several points in breaking Bad Season 1, including the pilot episode of the acclaimed crime drama. Propstore listed Walter White’s underwear for $6,000 and cited “stains” along their backs as proof of their authenticity. Source: THR

