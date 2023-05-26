Best denim jackets for men: The most stylish denim jackets for men





Denim jackets, those staples of ranch wardrobes and fashion ramps, are a perennial sartorial champ. Whether you’re a rugged cowboy at heart or a cosmopolitan style expert, or (like most of us) navigating the vast sartorial ocean in between, there’s a denim jacket with your name metaphorically stitched on. above. Going back to the origins of denim, the Levi Strauss Type 1 emerged in the early 1900s, earning instant admiration as a workwear powerhouse. However, the classic denim jacket couldn’t remain a workhorse of outerwear forever, and it was co-opted by fashion trendsetters, who propelled it into the style stratosphere. Today, the denim jacket is a wardrobe staple and boasts a range of chic personas, from heavenly white to dark blue or classic denim, each adorned with personal touches, from playful embroidery to cozy corduroy linings. and a few playful accents for good measure. . Thinking about choosing your denim jacket? Consider washing; lighter hues offer laid-back American vintage charm perfect for sunny getaways, while darker hues exude a refined, modern charisma suited to evening affairs. The fit, too, carves out your style story. Opt for a slim fit for a clean and contemporary aura, or opt for a relaxed fit for a fresh and airy look. Layers are your secret weapon; a denim jacket can neatly straddle the stylish middle ground between a t-shirt and a beefier overcoat. Don’t let the denim-on-denim taboo put you off; mix and match contrasting washes, and you’re done. The beauty of the iconic denim jacket is its graceful evolution; it ages with dignity, cultivating a unique patina that reflects your personal style journey. We’ve selected our best denim jackets, each aiming for a prominent place in your wardrobe. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. The best denim jackets for men The best denim jackets for every male preference. Drake’s. Drake’s Bleach Wash Selvedge Denim Five-Pocket Chore Jacket A loyal and on-trend companion, this selvedge denim jacket from Drake combines vintage allure with modern charm. The rugged denim construction and roomy fit make layering easy, and the quirky ticket-chest pocket detail nods to its workwear heritage while maintaining style relevance. $730, shop now

Acne. Acne Studios Detroit Destroyed Relaxed denim jacket This Italian-made organic cotton denim gem from Acne Studios features expertly placed distressed finishes for a fresh, lived-in feel. Inspired by the iconic trucker silhouette, its adjustable button plackets ensure a perfect fit. Wear it alone over a t-shirt in the warmer seasons, or with a hoodie or under an overcoat in the colder months. $590, shop now

Randy’s. Randy’s Garments Cotton Ripstop Service Jacket Randys Service Jacket is the epitome of spring utility. Made from a lightweight cotton ripstop fabric, this breathable jacket works as hard as you do. Its generous square cut adapts perfectly to all and its large secure pockets allow you to easily store your essentials. The zip front is a fun and unexpected alternative to the usual button down look. $228, Buy Now

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli denim jacket If you’re up for a splurge, then Brunello Cucinelli presents a denim jacket with a serious style passport. This four-pocket wonder, available from Mr Porter, is the laid-back cousin to your suave casual suits but crafted with similar meticulousness. Pair it with your formal gear instead of a blazer for an unexpected touch. $2,575 shop now

I am the Overdyed denim jacket Taking inspiration from the classic trucker jacket, Adsum shows off its own spin on the silhouette with this denim number. Forged from heavyweight denim, this jacket is ready for whatever your day throws at you. With custom shanks and rivets reinforcing stress points, longevity is guaranteed. $255, shop now

Levi’s. Levis Type I Trucker Jacket Taking inspiration from the iconic 1936 original, Levis’ latest iteration of the classic trucker perfectly balances old-school appeal with modern upgrades. The double-pleated front and adjustable back tie combine function and form, while the solitary chest pocket adds a touch of maverick chic to this dark-wash version of Levi’s trucker jacket. $76.80, Buy Now

Jacquemus. Jacquemus Le Raffia ‘La Veste de Nmes Jao’ Denim Trucker Jacket Jacquemus offers a raw denim jacket that’s about as versatile as it gets. Sporting a subtle light wash for a touch of ruggedness, this piece has a slightly boxy shape that pairs well with everything from jeans to track pants. $710, shop now

Edwin. Edwin Denim Trucker Jacket No fashion ephemera here Edwin’s slightly faded denim jacket is here for the long haul. Part of their Made in Japan collection, this trucker jacket is crafted from durable rainbow denim with a light blue wash, giving it a desirable worn-in look. $380, shop now

Fear of God. Fear Of God denim jacket From Fear of God’s Eternal collection, this premium Japanese denim jacket has a time-worn look that would normally take half a decade to achieve. This piece features a boxy cut and the brand’s logo tastefully applied to the back. $1,095 shop now

Loewe. Loewe Quilted denim jacket Loewe ups the denim jacket game with this padded number. Crafted in Italy, it combines a vintage aesthetic with genuine warmth. The relaxed fit allows for comfortable layering, making it a year-round staple. $1,450, shop now

Isabel funny. Isabel Marant Jango embroidered denim jacket Channel your 90s grunge rocker with the Jango jacket from Isabel Marant. Crafted in black denim and artfully distressed, the embroidered logo on the back adds that signature Marant touch. $740, shop now

Palm Angels. Palm Angels Logo Black Denim Jacket Palm Angels delivers West Coast cool with an Italian flair in this classic trucker-style jacket. The brand logo is boldly affixed to the back, for an eye-catching moment. $805, Buy Now

Frame. Frame Denim Overshirt Frame Denim reinvents the classic chore coat in a white-beige colourway. Crafted from rigid denim, this jacket has a structured fit and weight that makes it a great all-year-round option. Dress it up with matching straight jeans for a fresh take on evening wear. $248, Buy Now

Am I. Ami Boxy Denim Jacket Ami offers a contemporary take on the boxy denim jacket of the 80s. Branded with the iconic leather crest, this style is perfect for dressing up with trainers or making a statement by pairing it with denim jeans, for a dapper Canadian tuxedo vibe. $495, shop now

Besides. Monfrre Dean Velvet Jacket Black This piece is the epitome of city style, made with premium eight-ounce Japanese Lux Velveteen. Made with exceptional recoverability, this cotton and polyester blend jacket will retain its original shape no matter how many times it is worn, which is a big plus. $398, shop now

