Owner of Davi’s Good Ol’ Fashion Soul Food Brings Southern Comfort Food to Davenport





Offer this item Share this article without paywall. It’s been a week and a half since Davionna Holland opened Davi’s Good Ol’ Fashion Soul Food in Davenport, and she already has some regulars. The business owner arranged a smooth opening to ensure she could work out any issues before setting the times, and despite some trial and error, she said people were stopping by every day and wanted to know when it would be ready to fully open. “It’s been a blessing,” Holland said. “Now I know we will need more staff because of everything so far.” David’s Good Ol’ Fashion Soul Food, 114 E. Myrtle St., held its grand opening on May 24. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Holland has supplied his food to the Quad-Cities through catering for nearly a decade and decided to open a physical space after receiving encouragement from customers who want his food as often as they can. People also read… The take-out restaurant offers smoked and stewed meats, hot sides like spaghetti and sweet potatoes, cold sides like potato salad and deviled eggs and more. Customers can choose a main course, two hot sides, a cold salad and a bread for $20 plus tax, and appetizers and loaded baked potatoes are also offered separately. Holland said she would only offer oxtails on weekends because they are expensive to buy but popular with customers. “It’s more of a comfort, southern style,” Holland said. “Most of the things I know I like to eat are good. I know I’ll find it at family gatherings and lots of other family gatherings.” Growing up learning to cook with her chef father, she said one of the reasons she got into the food business was to bring people together and make them smile. Holland is helped by her two daughters, aged 16 and 20, who share her love of cooking. It was wonderful teaching them what she knows and helping their passion grow, she says. “I think it’s a blessing to show my kids that we can do it; we can beat the odds,” Holland said. “We are going to do something to make people happy. Photos: Take a look around Credit Island after flooding damaged parts of the historic island















































































































































