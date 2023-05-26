Cannes: Aditi’s yellow dress is a success, fans say she is more beautiful than the others | Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari is the best dressed Indian celebrity at the Cannes Film Festival this year so far, according to Reddit. After wowing in an uneven blue dress, which she wore for a photo shoot on the French Riviera, Aditi looked like sunshine in a pretty yellow gown as she walked the red carpet for the first time at Cannes this year . And those on social media, including Reddit, can’t praise the actor enough for his looks. Read also : Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in blue dress as she returns to Cannes, says ‘Nice to see you again’. See the pictures Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in yellow at the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Aditi wore a strapless Michael Cinco dress for the screening of L’Ete Dernier (Last Summer). She paired the layered dress with matching gold earrings and a ring. The actor kept his makeup simple and slicked his hair to one side. While she shared some photos of her look on Instagram and captioned it In full bloom, actor Nimrat Kaur even asked her in the comments section, Uff (heart emoji) how can you be so beautiful? Actor Sanya Malhotra also had a similar reaction.

Reactions on Reddit

As photos of her were shared by a Reddit user on the platform, fans of the actor were convinced that she was the best dressed among Indian celebrities at the event. A Redditor wrote, This is so pretty! She looks like a star and that’s what the Cannes red carpet is all about. It reminds me of Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks from around 2016-2019.

Another wrote, Oh wow! Thank you for sharing!! It’s so much better than what we’ve seen on the red carpet! Another comment read, “Sick of Cannes looks overall but she looks amazing.” She is so beautiful. I love the dress! This is how a Cannes red carpet outfit should be! read yet another comment.

Aditi’s Cannes debut in 2022

Aditi walked the red carpet as a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She made her Cannes debut last year with a stunning appearance in a white saree and another in a black outfit, both by designer Sabyasachi.

Aditi is currently riding the success of her web shows, Jubilee and Taj: Divided By Blood. She also has a guest appearance in the second season of Taj, titled Taj: Reign of Revenge. We will now see her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi.